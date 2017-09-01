News By Tag
Abingdon, Virginia Shaman Premieres Book Trailer
Lageman has a Ph.D. in Philosophy and Psychology. Lageman has served in the military, served as a parish pastor, taught and practiced psychotherapy, and was the founding executive director of Pastoral Counseling Services of Maryland. Presently, Lageman runs a full time practice of Shamanistic Healing. Shamanism in the 21st Century is his third book.
Released last month, Shamanism in the 21st Century grew out of the first seven years of Lageman's work as a Shaman. Now, experience a closer look into Lageman's book, including testimonials from other readers, by watching the book trailer on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/
Shamanism in the 21st Century can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., and through August's website, www.augustlightworker.com.
