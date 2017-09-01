 
Abingdon, Virginia Shaman Premieres Book Trailer

 
 
Shamanism in the 21st Century
Shamanism in the 21st Century
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. is proud to announce the release of the book trailer for Shamanism in the 21st Century, written by Abingdon, Virginia author, August Lageman, Ph.D.

Lageman has a Ph.D. in Philosophy and Psychology. Lageman has served in the military, served as a parish pastor, taught and practiced psychotherapy, and was the founding executive director of Pastoral Counseling Services of Maryland. Presently, Lageman runs a full time practice of Shamanistic Healing. Shamanism in the 21st Century is his third book.

Released last month, Shamanism in the 21st Century grew out of the first seven years of Lageman's work as a Shaman. Now, experience a closer look into Lageman's book, including testimonials from other readers, by watching the book trailer on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=33_UAh-HjTA.

Shamanism in the 21st Century can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., and through August's website, www.augustlightworker.com.

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, Broken Crow Ridge, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'

For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com. Follow JCP on Facebook.

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.

Mountain Girl Press ~ Little Creek Books ~ Express Editions ~ DigiStyle ~ RoseHeart~Broken Crow Ridge

P.O. Box 701

Johnson City, TN 37605

423.926.9983

www.jancarolpublishing.com

www.facebook.com/JanCarolPublishingInc

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.
***@jancarolpublishing.com
Tags:Shamanism, Video Trailer, Abingdon Virginia
Industry:Publishing
Location:Johnson City - Tennessee - United States
