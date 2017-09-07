News By Tag
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Representing Dade City Business Center
"The Dade City Business Center can accommodate every type of business and offers the best possible location for a growing business," said Allen Crumbley, Broker/Owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group. "Adjacent to the business center is the Dade City Office Plaza, which includes approximately 35,000 square feet of newly renovated office space. We are thrilled to represent this exceptional property."
Centrally located in Eastern Pasco County on US Highway 301, Dade City Business Center is near I-75, I-4, I-275, US 98, and the Florida Turnpike, while being minutes from the Historic Shopping District of Dade City. There is a regional/national rail mainline through Dade City Business Center, offering easy access to a deep water port and a regional/international airport.
"Other benefits of the Dade City Business Center are an onsite water utility and treatment facility, providing access to an unlimited water supply," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Commercial Division Investment Specialist Dave Rabon. "The center provides room to maneuver and ample parking for both personal and commercial vehicles. With several types of loading docks, moving goods in-and-out of the center is extremely convenient."
In addition to Rabon, the sales team includes sales associates Kim Lohry and Keith Oster. The Dade City Business Center is located near the Historic Shopping District of Dade City, featuring specialty shops, restaurants, financial centers, lodging, transportation, government centers and more. The business center is gated with 24-hour security. Properties are offered for sale or for lease, and are negotiable.
"The Dade City Business Center can accommodate every need, and you will not find a more supportive city in which to do business," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Dewey Mitchell. "We are thrilled to represent Florida's premier business center. I encourage everyone interested to contact our team and learn more about the Dade City Business Center."
Dade City Business Center is located at 15486 US-301 in Dade City. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (813) 739-5720, email dcbc@bhhsflpg.com or visit www.dcbusinesscenter.com.
Page Updated Last on: Sep 07, 2017