Three Ascensus Regional Vice Presidents Named NAPA Wingmen

Nancy Miranda, Ted Smith, and Matt Spicer Recognized on 2017 100 Top DC Wholesalers List

-- Ascensus, a technology and solutions provider that helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future, is pleased to announce that regional vice presidents Ted Smith, Nancy Miranda, and Matt Spicer were recognized on NAPA'slist.Nancy Miranda, who oversees the Northern California region, was named to the list for the first time. Ted Smith, who oversees the Pennsylvania region, has been recognized for the third consecutive year and placed in thefor the second consecutive year. Matt Spicer, who serves the West region including Southern California and Hawaii, was also named to theFinalists for this year's list ofwere selected based on votes cast by several thousand advisors from a list of nearly 600 wholesalers nominated by NAPA Firm Partner record keepers and DCIOs.According to NAPA Net, "We call them 'DC Wingmen' because if they are doing their job, they have your [plan advisors'] back." With an estimated 1,400 recordkeeping and DCIO external wholesalers working directly with advisors, the 2017 Wingmen list represents the top 7% of the industry."We congratulate Nancy, Ted, and Matt for being recognized on NAPA'slist and demonstrating the value of our organization's expertise," said Anthony Bologna, Ascensus' vice president of retail sales. "It's a great honor for our regional vice presidents to be recognized by their financial advisor partners for their partnership, knowledge, and service quality."The complete 2017list is available on NAPA Net ( http://www.napa- net.org/industry- lists/2017-top- wholesalers/ )and will be published in the Fall Issue ofAscensus helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future—retirement, college, and healthcare—through technology-enabled solutions. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm offers tailored solutions that meet the needs of asset managers, banks, credit unions, state governments, financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus supports approximately 50,000 retirement plans, more than 4 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts. As of June 30, 2017, Ascensus had over $151 billion in total assets under administration. For more information about Ascensus, visit ascensus.com.View career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ascensus. For the latest company news, follow @AscensusInc on Twitter.