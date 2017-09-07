News By Tag
Three Ascensus Regional Vice Presidents Named NAPA Wingmen
Nancy Miranda, Ted Smith, and Matt Spicer Recognized on 2017 100 Top DC Wholesalers List
Nancy Miranda, who oversees the Northern California region, was named to the list for the first time. Ted Smith, who oversees the Pennsylvania region, has been recognized for the third consecutive year and placed in the Top 10 Record Keeper Wingmen for the second consecutive year. Matt Spicer, who serves the West region including Southern California and Hawaii, was also named to the Top 100.
Finalists for this year's list of Top 100 DC Wholesalers were selected based on votes cast by several thousand advisors from a list of nearly 600 wholesalers nominated by NAPA Firm Partner record keepers and DCIOs.
According to NAPA Net, "We call them 'DC Wingmen' because if they are doing their job, they have your [plan advisors'] back." With an estimated 1,400 recordkeeping and DCIO external wholesalers working directly with advisors, the 2017 Wingmen list represents the top 7% of the industry.
"We congratulate Nancy, Ted, and Matt for being recognized on NAPA's Top 100 DC Wholesalers list and demonstrating the value of our organization's expertise," said Anthony Bologna, Ascensus' vice president of retail sales. "It's a great honor for our regional vice presidents to be recognized by their financial advisor partners for their partnership, knowledge, and service quality."
About Ascensus
Ascensus helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future—retirement, college, and healthcare—through technology-enabled solutions. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm offers tailored solutions that meet the needs of asset managers, banks, credit unions, state governments, financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus supports approximately 50,000 retirement plans, more than 4 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts. As of June 30, 2017, Ascensus had over $151 billion in total assets under administration. For more information about Ascensus, visit ascensus.com.
Contact
Marissa Foy
Associate Vice President, Gregory FCA for Ascensus
***@gregoryfca.com
