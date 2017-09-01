News By Tag
The Senior Alliance 2017 Caregiver Conference Announced
"At the Senior Alliance we provide information and resources to support caregivers. We believe families need information and supports to sustain their critically important role. With the aging of the population, our reliance on families to provide care for their aging parents, relatives and friends grows exponentially each passing year. The pressures of family caregiving can lead to an enormous strain on family caregivers, many of whom are struggling to balance work and family. Supporting family caregivers is one of the best long term care investments we can make!" according to Tamera Kiger, Executive Director
The 2017 Caregiver conference will occur on Saturday, September 23, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Wayne Community College Downriver Campus, 2100 Northline Road in Taylor, Michigan. This event will provide informational workshops on: medical identity theft; how to communicate with my aging loved one; elder law; success after financial exploitation;
To obtain more information on the 2017 Senior Alliance Caregiver Conference or to become a vendor at the resource fair, contact Cortney Esquivel at (734) 858-2234. Senior Alliance is a private non-profit agency that was established in 1980, and designed by the Michigan Commission on Services to the Aging to operate as the Area Agency on Aging (AAA) serving 34 of the suburban communities of Southern and Western Wayne County.
Contact
David Wilson
***@tsalink.org
