Resolution Law Firm Commences Immigration Advisory Service To Mitigate Rampant Visa Fraud In Nigeria
It is noted that due to inadequate number of immigration lawyers in Nigeria and huge number of people seeking to travel abroad, quite number of middlemen or Agents representing themselves as being experts in immigration law and visa processing fraudulently collecting huge amount from people for doing nothing for them.
Recently, a certain Agent duped a young lady in Lagos who chose to study abroad of about 8,000 EURO. The matter was reported to the Nigerian Police. The fraudster is nowhere to be found till now. The young lady lamented that she fell victim of the fraudster because she could not find professionals who would guide and advise her. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission recently made swooping arrest lately. Immigration fraud remains a scourge that must be tackled.
As a responsible law organization with vast knowledge and expertise on immigration law, the firm will henceforth now advise and guide Nigerians seeking to travel abroad and also looking for honest and genuine advices on immigration requirements for different Countries. Such advices would include assessing and interpreting the impact of various countries Immigration Statutes, Rules, Regulations and Executive Orders.
The new immigration services (http://resolutionlawng.com/
The firm will also continue to assist foreigners and expatriates seeking to start business or immigrate to Nigeria for work purposes to process their relevant documents such as business permit, Temporary Work permit, Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC) and ECOWAS Card.
