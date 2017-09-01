News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Climetrics is the Winner of SInv17 Innovative Climate Finance Tool Competition
Last June, ahead of its Sustainable Investment Forum, Climate Action launched the call for submissions for innovative climate finance instruments, as part of its new competition. The competition aims at encouraging the newest and most innovative tools to develop, and to help raising awareness about new solutions to scale up sustainable investment.
After receiving numerous and high-quality submissions, six finalists were selected. The judging panel was composed of high-level experts, who will also be speaking at the Forum on 19 September:
• Eric Usher, Head, UNEP Finance Initiative
• Rina Kupferschmid-
• Marcene Broadwater, Global Head, Climate Strategy and Business Development, International Finance Corporation
Paul Dickinson, Executive Chair at CDP [pictured above] said: "We are delighted that CDP's latest innovation has been recognized by this award. Climetrics is the missing link between investors and investment funds; the first way for any market participant to judge funds' climate impact and vote with their money on climate change. Our transition to a sustainable economy needs critical shifts in financial capital, and Climetrics will move the needle by arming investors with the information needed to unlock investments at the scale required."
Nick Henry, Chief Executive Officer of Climate Action said: "We were honoured to receive so many submissions for the new SInv competition and impressed by their quality. I would like to congratulate CDP on the launch of their new platform, which has huge potential going forward."
Climetrics is the world's first fund rating which enables investors to integrate climate impact into their investment decisions. Covering equity funds in Europe worth €2 trillion, it was developed by two recognized climate specialists:
Representatives from CDP will also present Climetrics at the Sustainable Investment Forum during a five-minute presentation, on 19 September in New York, as part of their prize as a winner. To join them in New York, hear more about the tool and get the chance to meet the creators of Climetrics, register your place here (http://www.sustainableinvestmentforum.org/
Contact
Agnes Gradzewicz
***@climateactionprogramme.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse