AARP Teams Up with QMC Group to Educate Entrepreneurs About Corporate Sponsorship
Many entrepreneurs do not realize that corporations want to partner with them. This conference provides entrepreneurs with strategies to effectively partner with corporations.
From start-up entrepreneurs to established business owners, the conference will include a sales pitch contest, business makeovers and masterful sales training as well as proven strategies to work with corporate sponsors. The conference will feature training by award-winning, trailblazing business strategist Lori A. Manns who is also president of Quality Media Consultant Group LLC.
From 2007 to 2017, sponsors have spent over $60 billion (paywall) worldwide. In 2016 alone, sponsors in North America spent $22.3 billion, and that number is expected to grow to $23.2 billion(paywall)
Participants attend the conference to learn best practices to obtain corporate sponsorship for their businesses as well as to build their network. The Sponsorship Sales Secrets Live Conference is sponsored by Honey Baked Ham, Orange Theory Fitness, The Fresh Market, Southern Barter Club and AARP.
Entrepreneurs interested in attending the event should register on line via the events section at www.qualitymediaconsultants.com. Media interested in covering the event should contact LaTanya O'Kelly at 404-432-0444.
About AARP:
AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. AARP stands for American Association of Retired Persons and was founded in 1958. AARP is a 501c4 non-profit organization with a mission to enhance the quality of life for all as they age. The association advocates for positive social change and delivers value to members through information, advocacy and service. With nearly 38 million members, AARP is one of the most powerful lobbying groups in the United States.
About Quality Media Consultant Group:
Quality Media Consultant Group is a business consultancy firm that provides proven sales and marketing strategies to give entrepreneurs and small business owners more clients, greater brand visibility and increased sales. As a premier source for expert business solutions, strategic planning, results coaching and media consultation, QMC Group provides the art of advertising, the magic of marketing and science of sales to assist their clients in generating a profitable return on investment.
Contact
LaTanya O'Kelly
***@qualitymediaconsultants.com
