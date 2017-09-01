News By Tag
Stock Tents: The One-Stop Solution for Arranging Ceremonies
Stock Tents is a South African company that is headquartered in Hermanus, a seaside town near Cape Town. This company has been selling and renting quality products to their customers since 2009. They specialise in manufacturing stretch tents (also known as Bedouin tents) and their business is growing rapidly. Mainly, they supply their products around the areas of Hermanus, Cape Town, Bredasdorp, Caledon, and the Overberg region.
Top Five Reasons to Choose Stock Tents:
If you choose Stock Tents for your outdoor ceremony, you are going to enjoy the following benefits:
• Waterproof feature: Bedouin tents manufactured by Stock Tents are water-proof and capable of providing shelter in inclement weather. This means you do not have to worry about the weather forecast ruining your party anymore if you select these tents.
• Durability: These stretch tents are extremely durable and can withstand at least two years of extensive use.
• Flexibility:
• Cost Effective: Stock Tents come at a very reasonable price, which is less than that of other marquee tents. Stock Tents also offer you the opportunity to keep the tent for some extra 3 or 4 days by paying a small rental fee.
• Safety and Accessibility:
Stock Tents prioritises client satisfaction over everything, and you wouldn't regret your decision if you select them.
For more details, visit their website at www.stocktents.com
About Stock Tents
Stock Tents is a famous tent company headquartered in Hermanus, South Africa, that specialises in manufacturing, selling, and renting high quality stretch tents (Bedouin tents) to their customers spread across the country.
Contact
6 Butterfly Street, Hermanus, 7200
+27(0)72 656 6370
***@stocktents.com
