TIPS, Dwarka Organizing Freshers' Day 2017

Trinity Institute of Professional Studies is organizing its most prestigious annual event titled, "TRANSDUCTION: Freshers' Day" at Vivanta by Taj, Dwarka on 9th September to welcome newly admitted students for the session 2017.

Trinity Institute of Professional Studies

-- Established in the year 2007 under the umbrella of Kamal Education and Welfare Society, the Trinity Institute of Professional Studies, Sec – 9, Dwarka is affiliated to GGSIPU and has a formidable reputation as one of the leading institutes running three year degree courses. The institute is considered as one of the top colleges of GGSIPU for BJMC, BCA, BBA and B.Com (H.).Popularly known as TIPS in the academic field, the institute has not only nurtured but also encouraged the all – round development of its students and thus able to climb the growth ladder at a fast pace. A step further in this direction is being taken as TIPS organizing its most prestigious annual event titled, "TRANSDUCTION:Freshers' Day" at Vivanta by Taj, Dwarka on 9September to welcome around 600 newly admitted students for the session 2017. The event would be lightened with the presence of Special Guest, Sh. Jagdish Mittal (Rashtriya Adhyaksh, Rashtriya Kavi Sangam) and Guests of Honour, Sh. Rashik Gupta (Hasya Kavi) and Smt. Baljeet Kaur Tanha (Hasya Kaviyitri).The programme will be starting with the ritual "lighting of lamp" by Dr. R.K. Tandon, Chairman TIPS, Mrs. Reema Tandon, Vice-Chairperson TIPS, Dr. Vikas Rao Vadi, Director TIPS along with the chief guest and guests of honour of the event. The programme will start with Saraswati Vandana followed by Fresher Pageant contest, Mr. and Ms. Freshers 2017 followed with Most Promising Talent Award for the year 2017. Students of both the shifts will be participating in the contests. Students of TIPS will also be presenting their dazzling cultural items in between the rounds of the competition to make the event colorful.The programme will be culminating with the crowning & prize distribution ceremony and vote of thanks followed with lunch and DJ.