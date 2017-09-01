 
News By Tag
* Trinity Dwarka
* TIPS Dwarka
* Best GGSIPU College
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dwarka
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321

TIPS, Dwarka Organizing Freshers' Day 2017

Trinity Institute of Professional Studies is organizing its most prestigious annual event titled, "TRANSDUCTION: Freshers' Day" at Vivanta by Taj, Dwarka on 9th September to welcome newly admitted students for the session 2017.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Trinity Dwarka
* TIPS Dwarka
* Best GGSIPU College

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Dwarka - Delhi - India

Subject:
* Events

DWARKA, India - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Established in the year 2007 under the umbrella of Kamal Education and Welfare Society, the Trinity Institute of Professional Studies, Sec – 9, Dwarka is affiliated to GGSIPU and has a formidable reputation as one of the leading institutes running three year degree courses. The institute is considered as one of the top colleges of GGSIPU for BJMC, BCA, BBA and B.Com (H.).

Popularly known as TIPS in the academic field, the institute has  not  only nurtured  but also encouraged the all – round development of its students and thus able to climb the growth ladder at a fast pace.  A step  further  in  this  direction  is  being  taken  as  TIPS  organizing  its most prestigious annual event titled, "TRANSDUCTION: Freshers' Day" at  Vivanta by Taj, Dwarka on 9th September  to welcome around 600 newly admitted students for the session 2017. The event would be lightened with the presence of Special Guest, Sh. Jagdish Mittal (Rashtriya Adhyaksh, Rashtriya Kavi Sangam) and Guests of Honour, Sh. Rashik Gupta (Hasya Kavi) and Smt. Baljeet Kaur Tanha (Hasya Kaviyitri).

The programme will be starting with the ritual "lighting of lamp" by Dr. R.K. Tandon, Chairman TIPS, Mrs.  Reema  Tandon, Vice-Chairperson TIPS, Dr. Vikas Rao Vadi, Director TIPS along with the chief guest and guests of honour of the event. The programme will start with Saraswati Vandana followed by Fresher Pageant contest, Mr. and Ms. Freshers 2017 followed with Most Promising Talent Award for the year 2017. Students of both the shifts will be participating in the contests. Students of TIPS will also be presenting their dazzling cultural items in between the rounds of the competition to make the event colorful.

The  programme  will  be  culminating  with  the  crowning  &  prize  distribution ceremony and vote of thanks followed with lunch and DJ.

Contact
Trinity Institute of Professional Studies
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share