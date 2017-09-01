News By Tag
RUN IT - Thursday 28th September 2017
UK– COLD FLAME PRODUCTIONS are thrilled to announce their second event entitled RUN IT taking place at Tipsy (Dalston) on Thursday 28th September.
RUN IT is dedicated to championing predominantly UK talent as well as DJs who are bubbling under within the music and entertainment scene. In light of this, our first event went really well and received a multitude of positive and promising feedback. Our first success proved that we helped to fill a void, promoting the various sounds and culture of the UK. It made sense that we return to give the people more of what they want!
"it was a refreshing night of great performances and a great atmosphere! If you weren't there – you missed out" – VII Experience.
"sick event" – Young Soul
"your event was dope!" – Spartan
The main objective is to grow RUN IT into a festival. Starting from humble beginnings, it will become a renowned event with a story behind it. In addition to providing a platform for UK talent to perform and providing variety to the industry and charts, RUN IT hopes to socially unify different cultures, races, religions, sexual orientations etc. through showcasing the diversity in talent that we have as a nation. With so many issues going on in the world, it is important to be able to identify and converse with each other. With that being said - music is a universal language.
Predictions are set to be off the Richter, as RUN IT looks to pioneer locally rooted music and talent on a national and eventually international scale. Live music with good vibes only! Line up includes, Tr3m, Eklipse, Logan, Aneesa Marie, Anderson100, Sho Rel, Shallise and Milo Rusi with confirmed special guest DJ sets from Lue B (Radar Radio/NTS), Denz (Ice Cream LDN) and Ty Ray.
Cold Flame Productions is a multi-faceted company with a specialist focus on artist development and music production. To find out more please contact INFO@COLDFLAMEPRODUCTIONS.COM or visit WWW.COLDFLAMEPRODUCTIONS.COM
TICKET INFO:
ADDRESS:
Tipsy
20 Stoke Newington Road
London
N16 7XN
