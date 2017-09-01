News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Everest Group Recognizes Virtusa as a Major Contender in its PEAK Matrix
Virtusa was recognized for its mature and best-in-class services tailored for the banking industry, developed through strategic investments in accelerators, a novel approach to co-innovation with clients, and end-to-end domain competencies. Virtusa was also rated highly for its outstanding customer satisfaction and industry-leading global delivery capabilities.
"We are pleased to be recognized for the fifth consecutive year by Everest Group as a Major Contender in the Banking AO PEAK MatrixTM assessment,"
Issued annually, the Everest Group assesses IT service providers on their delivery capability and market success. The 2017 PEAK MatrixTM Assessment for Applications Outsourcing in Banking is based on the evaluation of more than 500 large multi-year banking AO contracts signed by over 25 IT service providers.
"Banks are redesigning their technology sourcing strategies to respond to changing consumer demands, new technologies, regulatory pressures, and intense competition from fintech competitors,"
For more than 25 years, Virtusa has been helping its banking and financial services clients gain competitive advantage and a strong foothold in their markets by enabling them to innovate, drive efficiencies, improve performance, and transform their businesses. Virtusa's Fintech Lab is a first-of-its-
To access the full report, visit: https://www2.everestgrp.com/
About Virtusa
Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for Global 2000 companies and leading software vendors in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, and media & entertainment.
Virtusa helps CXOs' address the dual challenge of growing revenues while improving IT cost efficiencies. Virtusa's digital transformation & innovation (DTi) solutions enable clients to reimagine the customer experience, accelerate revenue growth and creating lasting business value. The company's operational excellence (OE) solutions help clients reduce risk, improve operational efficiencies, and lower IT costs.
Virtusa delivers services across the IT lifecycle, including consulting, solution design, technology selection, implementation, testing, and maintenance, including infrastructure support. With a strong heritage in software engineering, Virtusa is highly qualified to both develop and maintain software, using a proven platforming methodology and advanced Agile and Accelerated Solution Design techniques to reliably deliver results on time and within budget.
Holding a proven record of success across industries, Virtusa readily understands its clients' business challenges and uses its domain expertise to deliver distinctive, differentiated and innovative applications of technology to address its client critical business challenges. Examples include building the world's largest P&C claims modernization program; one the largest corporate customer portals for a premier global bank; an order to cash implementation for a multinational telecommunications provider; and digital transformation initiatives for media and banking companies.
Through the acquisition of a majority interest in Polaris Consulting Services Ltd. in March 2016, Virtusa has created a robust platform to provide end-to-end solutions and services in banking and financial services, strengthening its positioning as a top, global FinTech services provider. Virtusa Corporation is headquartered in Massachusetts and has 50 offices across North America, Europe and Asia.
Contact
Amy Legere,
Greenough
***@greenough.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse