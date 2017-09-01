 
Industry News





Influencer Marketing Platform For Video Games ggContent Announced

The FameBit of the video game industry ggContent announced and is accepting closed alpha sign ups from September 7 to October 31.
 
WILMINGTON, N.C. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- GG Content Inc is excited to announce that ggContent, a self-service influencer marketing platform aimed at the video game industry is accepting sign ups for a closed alpha coming soon. The signup period will be from September 7 to October 31.

"There are more games being released at a faster rate than ever on the largest PC game digital distribution platform in the world.", said Logan Williams, founder of GG Content Inc."Content creators were once low hanging fruit, but that time has passed. It's gotten harder than ever to catch the attention of these content creators and I believe ggContent can be an excellent solution to this problem."

During the alpha period, all fees (aside from payment processing fees) will be waived and all users accepted to the alpha phase will be given exclusive access to a private Discord server and will have access directly to the founder of the platform to provide feedback, ideas, suggestions and more.

About ggContent

ggContent is a self-service influencer marketing platform focussed on the video game industry. The mission of ggContent is to make it as easy as possible for both video game makers and content creators to connect to create amazing sponsored content.

Users can sign up for the closed alpha at https://ggcontent.com

