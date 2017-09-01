 
September 2017
Learn About Next-Generation Business Suite SAP S/4HANA

RICHLAND, Wash. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- SAP S/4HANA is an in-memory ERP (Enterprise resource Planning) suite give a real-time enterprise resource that acts as the "digital core" of entire business. This is the SAP's next generation business suite and the company's biggest innovation since SAP R/3. It was unveiled in New York on February 3, 2015. It is built on SAP HANA, the advanced in-memory platform, and offers completely personalized and consumer-grade user experience with SAP Fiori. SAP S/4HANA is fully architecture and can be deployed in the cloud or on premise that drive instant value across all lines of business either it's a big industry –or a large business.

SAP S/4HANA supports the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, real-time analytics, mobile, business networks, third-party systems, and more. It is immediate — empowering business users with insights to act in the moment. It is intelligent — going beyond automation to provide predictive suggestions. And it is integrated not only among all departments, but also with the world.

www.hub4tech.com is the the leader in SAP HANA Online Training has SAP S4HANA in its course content. Join Hub4tech to learn about next-generation business suite SAP S/4HANA and become expert in digital world of Enterprise Solutions.

Course Curriculum:

· Module 1. Introduction to SAP Hybris Cloud for Customer Integration

· Module 2. SAP Hybris Cloud for Customer Configuration and APIs

· Module 3. SAP ERP Configuration

· Module 4. SAP HANA Cloud Integration Configuration

· Module 5. Cloud Integration Connectivity

· Module 6. Data Replication

· Module 7. Extending Integration Scenarios

· Module 8. Monitoring

· Module 9. CRM Integration

· Module 10. Cloud Integration with SAP NetWeaver PI

For S4HANA Online Training visit here - https://www.hub4tech.com/erp-and-crm/s-4-hana-training

