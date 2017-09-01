Hiscox celebrates fourth year of carbon neutrality

Global specialist insurer Hiscox is celebrating its 4th year of carbon neutrality. This is the result of on-going carbon measurement, reduction and management, as well as e offsetting unavoidable emissions via an innovative reforestation project.

-- Hiscox works to minimise the environmental and climate change impacts of its business and has had a voluntary carbon management programme in place for six years, rolling out energy and carbon reducing technologies and processes. Each year, Hiscox has measured the total greenhouse gas emissions for its global business operations (also known as its carbon footprint), with results externally verified by sustainability experts Carbon Footprint Ltd.Any remaining carbon emissions are offset using verified carbon offset projects across the world and, as a result, its UK operations have been carbon neutral since 2011 and its global operations have been carbon neutral since 2014.For this year's carbon offset, Hiscox has formed a new partnership with an innovative tree programme based in Kenya and Brazil which involves planting trees in the Great Rift Valley in Kenya, whilst also protecting trees in the Brazilian Amazon.James Atack, Group Property Compliance Manager at Hiscox, said:"We are committed to carbon neutrality and delighted to have achieved this for another year. Deforestation represents a huge risk across the world and that is exactly why we are supporting this programme that both plants new trees and actively protects existing trees."Loss of forests accounts for approximately 15% of global carbon emissions that contribute to climate change according to WWF. In Kenya, as well as helping to abate climate change, the reforestation programme is providing new habitats for wildlife and actively supporting developing communities by providing employment and income for women and people living with HIV/AIDS. In Brazil, the programme is helping to protect what is the most biodiverse region of the world, by maintaining all important habitats for flora and fauna.