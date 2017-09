LANTECH announces new video solutions for businesses

LANTECH a trusted security and information technology solutions provider showcases their newest suite of products aimed at the business community.

-- LANTECH is proud to announce the release of their newest product line, network camera surveillance and recording software solutions that allows you to monitor your business over the Internet. Award-winning solutions that includes professional-grade features at an entry-level price, and is ideal for unattended monitoring of large or small campuses, industrial plants, convenience stores, day care centers, retirement facilities, hospitals, laboratories, commercial property, under construction homes, and more.Having a surveillance security system brings with it a host of benefits for your organization. One such benefit is the deterrence these systems offer. The mere presence of a security camera is often enough to make a potential thief or vandal think twice before committing a crime. Surveillance systems also operate at all hours of the day, every day of the week. They never take a moment off, meaning there's never a moment of vulnerability. Other side benefits include being able to provide evidence should a crime occur and even keeping employees honest.With the advantages that a surveillance system offers, for many it's the clear choice to help protect their properties. The wide array of cameras available, along with their deterrent capabilities, makes wireless camera systems a great option for improving business security. If you're still wondering which is the right system for you, contect us today to schedule an assesment of your location.##About LANTECHLANTECH https://lantech- it.com has been serving the business community in and around the Minneapolis and St. Paul metro area for 18 years. Our unique understanding of small business needs has made us a leader in the SMB sector. Learn more about our services and solutions and read success stories from business owners like you at: https://lantech- it.com/case- studies