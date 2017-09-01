 
Industry News





GLASS FOR LIFE (48 Hour Benefit Auction)

 
CHICAGO - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- In this difficult time our thoughts at the Selman Gallery are with not only our friends and collectors in the Texas gulf region but also with the entire population struggling, many for their lives, as the destruction of Hurricane Harvey is only now beginning to be assessed. Our dear friend David Graeber contacted us and we set about preparing to help by doing what we do best - connecting good people with fine art.  But with a difference.  This time the artists are truly in the forefront with the selfless gifts of topnotch examples of their artwork to donate in a special 48-hour auction, GLASS FOR LIFE.  100% of all proceeds from this mid-September auction will be paid directly by the winning bidders to a charity aiding our fellow Americans as they endure this tremendous challenge.

Artists are each donating a glass paperweight to be auctioned off. The auction will happen via a Facebook event page, which is being built as artists submit their images and descriptions this week.

We hope to run the auction next week, so watch for more details in the coming days.

Ben, Penelope, Marty, Molly and Paul

Antique Glass Paperweight, Paperweight Auction, Art Glass
Arts
Chicago - Illinois - United States
