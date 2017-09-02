 
iWave offers OBD II Connected Car Device

iWave's OBD II device is one of the best connected car solutions, which includes all the latest communication features such as LTE, GPS receiver, WiFi and Bluetooth.
 
 
Listed Under

BANGALORE, India - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- iWave's OBD II decvice is one of the best connected car solutions, which includes all the latest communication features such as LTE, GPS receiver, WiFi and Bluetooth. Also, the OBD II device supports all OBD II protocols and is integrated with Accelerometer, Gyroscope and Magnetometer sensors. With this OBD II device, you can track, monitor the driving behaviour and car diagnostics remotely from your Mobile/PC etc. Featuring the power efficient ARM processor, OBD II is a compact, secure and reliable connected car device.

Major features of the OBD II device include, 4G for Internet/ Cloud connectivity, GPS for Car location tracking, OBD II Standard Interface Support, Optional Battery Support. The OBD II device is light and compact and supports secured data transaction and it is suited for applications such as-

• Vehicle telematics
• Connected Car for Insurance Companies
• Fleet management Systems
• Cab Aggregators
• Two Wheeler Applications
• Immobilization
• Automotive  IoT

OBD II Device Specifications :

CPU

• ARM CPU

Memory

• DDR3 RAM
• NAND Flash

Communication

• Wi-Fi with STA & AP Support
• 4G Modem

Positioning

• GPS Receiver

Sensors

• Accelerometer
• Gyroscope
• Magnetometer

Specific Features

• All OBD II Protocols Support
• 12V Power Input from OBD II Port

Optional Features

• Bluetooth BLE 4.0
• Status and Power LEDs
• Battery support for few minutes

Operating Temperature

• -25°C to +85°C

OS

• Linux

Dimensions

• 63 x 48 x 24mm (excluding OBD II Connector)

Working of the OBD II device:

Go to the following link for more info on OBD II device: http://www.iwavesystems.com/obd-ii-connected-car-device.html

