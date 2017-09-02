News By Tag
iWave offers OBD II Connected Car Device
iWave's OBD II device is one of the best connected car solutions, which includes all the latest communication features such as LTE, GPS receiver, WiFi and Bluetooth.
Major features of the OBD II device include, 4G for Internet/ Cloud connectivity, GPS for Car location tracking, OBD II Standard Interface Support, Optional Battery Support. The OBD II device is light and compact and supports secured data transaction and it is suited for applications such as-
• Vehicle telematics
• Connected Car for Insurance Companies
• Fleet management Systems
• Cab Aggregators
• Two Wheeler Applications
• Immobilization
• Automotive IoT
OBD II Device Specifications :
• CPU
• ARM CPU
• Memory
• DDR3 RAM
• NAND Flash
• Communication
• Wi-Fi with STA & AP Support
• 4G Modem
• Positioning
• GPS Receiver
• Sensors
• Accelerometer
• Gyroscope
• Magnetometer
• Specific Features
• All OBD II Protocols Support
• 12V Power Input from OBD II Port
• Optional Features
• Bluetooth BLE 4.0
• Status and Power LEDs
• Battery support for few minutes
• Operating Temperature
• -25°C to +85°C
• OS
• Linux
• Dimensions
• 63 x 48 x 24mm (excluding OBD II Connector)
Working of the OBD II device:
Go to the following link for more info on OBD II device: http://www.iwavesystems.com/
Media Contact
iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
+91-80-26683700, 26781643, 26786245
mktg@iwavesystems.com
