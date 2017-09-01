 
Acquisition Of New Technical Partner

OST has recently signed a new SOW deal with a reputed company of Great Atlanta -Innovative Learning Center LLC. The acquisition of these two brands will be mutually beneficial.
 
 
NORTH WALES, Pa. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- OpenSource Technologies – A web application and development company. It's marketing and sales branch is in New York, USA and Development office is in India (New Delhi). OST has recently signed a new SOW deal with a reputed company of Great Atlanta -Innovative Learning Center LLC. The acquisition of these two brands will extend the organization's portfolio. It will also strengthen the ground of sales for the New York branch of OST.

The innovative learning center is a reputed company of Great Atlanta who aims at on the learning and advancement of educators and youngsters through creative and connecting programs and services. It is a firm that provides logic model development, research and evaluation consultation, logic model development, data storytelling technology, and STEM educational products and programs to support the vision of their clients.

Manish Mittal the Founder and CEO of OpenSource Technologies said:
" It feels incredible to have a cooperative and passionate client like Miss. Angelicque Tucker Blackmon, President, CEO, & Chief Inspiration Officer at Innovative Learning Center, LLC (http://ilearningcenter.education/). When we studied about professional background of Miss. Blackmon, we could never judge that how much fun loving she is - A box of joy with the positive persona. She is a lady who has the capability to find the answer to a question for which no one even ever thought."

Her 10 years of thinking and 2 years of hard work on her out of the box question-"How can evaluation reports be auto-generated and mobilized for maximum insights, engagement, and impact?" would now be supported by OpenSource Web Development Company by writing Saas code for Innovative Learning Center LLC.

Miss. Shaili Mittal, Co-founder & Marketing Director of OpenSource Technologies said:

"We have put our efforts and time to mark our place in the competitive market, As an agency that has skills to develop and design applications with advanced technologies. The acquisition of Innovative learning center is a strong stride toward the success path. Furthermore, we anticipate that this key choice of becoming technical partners will speed up our growth rate in New York as well. I honor the whole group of Innovative learning center. "

Click here to read how Miss Angelicque Tucker Blackmon the technical partner of OpenSource Web Development Company expressed her excitement about the same on the professional platform. A polite expression of praise or admiration from our client is all we need to feel motivated. Hope the work by our experts will help her to tackle and solve her question successfully.

Our client is an expert
Dr. Blackmon's have eight years of experience. she is an evaluation expert and has done the external evaluation for a many of their projects. She has also helped as a consultant expert, design expert and has written many of the grant proposals. Dr. Blackmon's works are caliber rich with a solid hard working attitude.

OpenSource Technologies(http://www.opensourcetechnologies.com)

Open Source Technologies was established in 2009. It is an India based IT Company. OST have experts in their team that design and develop solutions of high quality and cater clients at the global level.

Contact
Manish Mittal
+1 (330) 775-2493
***@opensourcetechnologies.com
