Registration Now Open for the 11th Mobile Deployable Communications Conference
SMi Group Reports: 11th annual Mobile Deployable Communications conference is now open for registration
Taking place in Warsaw, Poland on the 1st and 2nd February 2018, SMi's 11th annual Mobile Deployable Communications conference returns to look at the key drivers causing the growing demand for flexible, protected, and interoperable CIS capabilities, and through expert led presentations, from some of the world's leading authorities, will discuss the challenges for both solution providers and end users of deployable communications.
Host nation speakers include conference Chairman: Colonel Grzegorz Szmit, Head of IT Branch, J6, General Command of the Polish Armed Forces, and day one, keynote presenter: Colonel Robert Drozd, Chief of the Command and Control, J6 Directorate of the Polish Armed Forces, presenting the host nation opening address on: 'Bringing CIS to The Polish Armed Forces', covering:
• Fulfilling critical CIS requirements for the Polish Armed Forces
• Utilizing a Polish Mission Network (PMN) to incorporate with allies during mission and as a national FMN implementation
• Implementing Polish Armed Forces CIS Enterprise Architecture as part of PMN (FMN) implementaiton
• Cyber: Combating threats and challenges
Joining the host nation, there will also be neighbouring and international speakers providing a diverse but focused two-day agenda. Attendees will include: Heads of CIS, Tactical Communications Programme Managers, Heads of J6, Heads of Signals, Heads of Communications and more.
Proudly sponsored by: General Dynamics Mission Systems, GMRE Inc, NSSLGlobal and Tampa Microwave.
For information on exhibiting and or sponsoring at Mobile Deployable Communications 2018, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-
There is a £400 early bird booking discount available until 31st October. To register or for more information, visit: https://www.smi-
Mobile Deployable Communications 2018
1-2 February 2018
Warsaw, Poland
