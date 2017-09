Registration Now Open for the 11th Mobile Deployable Communications Conference

SMi Group Reports: 11th annual Mobile Deployable Communications conference is now open for registration

Flexible and continuous connectivity, anywhere, at any time remains a key priority for major defence forces around the world. Taking place in Warsaw, Poland, SMi's 11th annual Mobile Deployable Communications conference returns to look at the key drivers causing the growing demand for deployable communications and through expert led presentations, from some of the world's leading authorities, will discuss the challenges for both solution providers and end users of deployable communications.

Host nation speakers include conference Chairman: Colonel Grzegorz Szmit, Head of IT Branch, J6, General Command of the Polish Armed Forces, and day one, keynote presenter: Colonel Robert Drozd, Chief of the Command and Control, J6 Directorate of the Polish Armed Forces, presenting the host nation opening address covering:
• Fulfilling critical CIS requirements for the Polish Armed Forces
• Utilizing a Polish Mission Network (PMN) to incorporate with allies during mission and as a national FMN implementation
• Implementing Polish Armed Forces CIS Enterprise Architecture as part of PMN (FMN) implementation
• Cyber: Combating threats and challenges

Joining the host nation, there will also be neighbouring and international speakers providing a diverse but focused two-day agenda. Attendees will include: Heads of CIS, Tactical Communications Programme Managers, Heads of J6, Heads of Signals, Heads of Communications and more.

February 1-2, 2018
Warsaw, Poland