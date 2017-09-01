News By Tag
New Community to Bring Senior Living Options to Mountainside
Arbor Terrace Mountainside to include senior living and memory care residences
The community is expected to be ready for new residents in March 2018. An information center recently opened at the new community's location, 1050 Springfield Avenue, to welcome families interested in learning more.
Arbor Terrace Mountainside is being developed by Washington, D.C.-based Capitol Seniors Housing and managed by The Arbor Company, which has 30 years of experience operating communities for seniors. With the opening of Arbor Terrace Mountainside, Arbor will have nine (9) communities in the mid-Atlantic region, including New Jersey, Maryland, and Virginia. Meyer Senior Living Studio is managing the architecture and design of the 65,000-square foot, three-story community.
Arbor Terrace Mountainside will offer 35 senior living and 22 Evergreen memory care apartments. For those seniors with memory impairment in the transitional stage, who don't yet need full-service memory care, Arbor Terrace Mountainside will feature 22 Bridges residences that provide an environment designed to help make the most of each day.
The community also will have two exciting new senior technologies:
All residents will enjoy access to a wide range of support services and amenities, including the Torbog Fitness Center, Amato Theater, TOPS Café, Yungst Salon, and The Echo Restaurant. Every staff member will complete dementia care specialist training, a program that teaches positive approaches for helping residents experiencing cognitive decline. The program is unique to The Arbor Company. Arbor Terrace Mountainside will also offer Arbor's award-winning Dining with Dignity (http://www.arborcompany.com/
The new community is located off Route 22, close to the award-winning downtown area of Westfield, New Jersey.
"We're looking forward to becoming part of the fabric of the Mountainside area community," said Kelly Adams, executive director of Arbor Terrace Mountainside. "To get to know people in the community, we plan to host a 'BBQ for Badges' for area first responders, and we've joined the Mountainside Historic Committee." Adams added that, once open, Arbor Terrace plans to offer intergenerational activities involving the children at the Primrose School next door to the community.
For more information about Arbor Terrace Mountainside visit arbormountainside.com.
About Arbor Terrace:
The Arbor Company is an Atlanta-based operator of more than 30 independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, serving seniors in eleven states. With nearly 30 years of dedication and experience, The Arbor Company strives to deliver the highest quality care and service to residents and their families. The company's innovative Engaged Living program creates meaningful moments through structured activity programs and spontaneous interactions, filling each day with the right balance of purpose and fun. More information about The Arbor Company is available at www.ArborCompany.com
About Capitol Seniors Housing
Based in Washington D.C., Capitol Seniors Housing is a private equity-backed real estate acquisition, development and investment management firm founded in 2003. Along with its capital partners, The Carlyle Group and one of the largest university endowments in the world, CSH has successfully acquired or developed more than 90 senior housing communities and deployed over $2.0 billion in investment capital thus far. The firm prides itself on placing seniors first by creating comfortable, safe, state-of-the-
About Meyer Senior Living Studio
Meyer is a national architecture and interior design firm with a senior living studio dedicated to creating environments that enrich the daily lives of senior residents. The company works with developers, operators, and not-for-profit communities that are creating the senior housing solutions of the future. Clients from across the country come to Meyer for new construction and master planning, upgrades and renovations, and interior design and FF&E selection.
