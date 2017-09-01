Claudia Christian Vendetta Vette Screenwriter For Movie Trailer Triumph Donnelly Studios

Triumph Donnelly Studios has signed the Multi - Talented Actress, producer, Director, Writer, Singer & Chef Claudia Christian as Screenwriter for Vendetta Vette.

download (6)

Contact

Triumph Donnelly Studios LLC

Jennifer Culver, Press Relations

***@triumphgrpstudios.com Triumph Donnelly Studios LLCJennifer Culver, Press Relations

End

-- Entertainment News: HollywoodTriumph Donnelly Studios Tucson, AZClaudia Christian the Babylon 5 Star has signed on as Screenwriter for the Vendetta Vette Movie Trailer from Triumph Donnelly Studios. The Multi-Talented Actress, Producer, Director, Writer, Singer & Chef will oversee the Screenplay for the Official Movie Trailer for the first Vendetta Vette Feature Film in late 2018, VENDETTA VETTE MISSION TWO.Executive Producer and Creator of the character and concepts, DJ Donnelly also Exec Chairman of Triumph Donnelly Studios stated " Ms. Christian brings to the Vendetta Vette project here vast years of experience in Hollywood, from her 50 films and several television shows, modeling, singing and more..Claudia Christian is an asset to this project who brings to the table her knowledge as a Screenwriter from her Novels, Scripts, Blogs and more Donnelly stated".Donnelly also stated" Claudia Christian has overcome some serious issues in her life, which has made Claudia stronger to help others. Claudia founded her own Foundation called The C Three Foundation Organization to help others with Alcohol Abuse as a Non Profit so aound the World people will get help. Claudia Christian's Foundation can be located at:www.cthreefoundation.orgTriumph Donnelly Studios is very pleased to have Claudia Christian attached to this great project and will support her Foundation and more Donnelly stated.EndJennifer Culver, Press RelationsTriumph Donnelly Studios LLC(c) vendetta vette all rights reserved