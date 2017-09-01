News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Claudia Christian Vendetta Vette Screenwriter For Movie Trailer Triumph Donnelly Studios
Triumph Donnelly Studios has signed the Multi - Talented Actress, producer, Director, Writer, Singer & Chef Claudia Christian as Screenwriter for Vendetta Vette.
Triumph Donnelly Studios Tucson, AZ
Claudia Christian the Babylon 5 Star has signed on as Screenwriter for the Vendetta Vette Movie Trailer from Triumph Donnelly Studios. The Multi-Talented Actress, Producer, Director, Writer, Singer & Chef will oversee the Screenplay for the Official Movie Trailer for the first Vendetta Vette Feature Film in late 2018, VENDETTA VETTE MISSION TWO.
Executive Producer and Creator of the character and concepts, DJ Donnelly also Exec Chairman of Triumph Donnelly Studios stated " Ms. Christian brings to the Vendetta Vette project here vast years of experience in Hollywood, from her 50 films and several television shows, modeling, singing and more..Claudia Christian is an asset to this project who brings to the table her knowledge as a Screenwriter from her Novels, Scripts, Blogs and more Donnelly stated".
Donnelly also stated" Claudia Christian has overcome some serious issues in her life, which has made Claudia stronger to help others. Claudia founded her own Foundation called The C Three Foundation Organization to help others with Alcohol Abuse as a Non Profit so aound the World people will get help. Claudia Christian's Foundation can be located at:
www.cthreefoundation.org
Triumph Donnelly Studios is very pleased to have Claudia Christian attached to this great project and will support her Foundation and more Donnelly stated.
End
Jennifer Culver, Press Relations
Triumph Donnelly Studios LLC
http://triumphgroupstudios.vpweb.com
http://vendettavette.vpweb.com
(c) vendetta vette all rights reserved
Contact
Triumph Donnelly Studios LLC
Jennifer Culver, Press Relations
***@triumphgrpstudios.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse