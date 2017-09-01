 
Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321


Wearable Fitness Tracker Market Worth $7.3 Billion In 2017

 
 
vg
vg
 
LONDON - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- LONDON, UK. 7th June 2017: Visiongain's new report the Wearable Fitness Tracker Market Forecast 2017-2022: By Product (Smart Watch, Smart Band (Wristband), Smart Shoe, Smart Shirt/Jacket, Headband (Smart Cap), Others), by Product Classification (Wristwear, Headwear, Legwear, Torso Wear, Others), by Components (Display, Processor, Memory Chip, Power Management Components, Networking Components, User Interface Components, Sensors, Mechanical Components, Others), and by Geography (Regions and Key Countries) indicates that the global wearable fitness tracker market will see $7,357.6m in spending in 2017.

The lead analyst of the report said: "Over the forecast period, the wearable fitness tracker market will register strong growth.  Visiongain forecasts that between 2017 and 2022, the established wearable fitness tracker market will see growth due to new products coming to the market, and the need for more effective and smart wearable devices."

The 130+ page report contains 120+ tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the wearable fitness tracker market. Visiongain provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the 3 leading wearable fitness tracker submarkets, namely By Product (Smart Watch, Smart Band (Wristband), Smart Shoe, Smart Shirt/Jacket, Headband (Smart Cap), Others), by Product Classification (Wristwear, Headwear, Legwear, Torso Wear, Others), and by Components (Display, Processor, Memory Chip, Power Management Components, Networking Components, User Interface Components, Sensors, Mechanical Components, Others).

The 130+ page report offers market forecasts for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (Middle East and Africa). North America is also broken down by U.S., Canada, Mexico, Others (rest of region), Europe is broken down by U.K., Germany, France, Others (rest of region), and Asia-Pacific is broken down by China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Others (rest of region). Rest of the world is broken down into Middle East, and Africa. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 10companies leading the field in wearable fitness trackers.

The Wearable Fitness Tracker Market Forecast 2017-2022: By Product (Smart Watch, Smart Band (Wristband), Smart Shoe, Smart Shirt/Jacket, Headband (Smart Cap), Others), by Product Classification (Wristwear, Headwear, Legwear, Torso Wear, Others), by Components (Display, Processor, Memory Chip, Power Management Components, Networking Components, User Interface Components, Sensors, Mechanical Components, Others), and by Geography (Regions and Key Countries) report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the wearable fitness tracker market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the wearable fitness tracker industry.

Notes for Editors
If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongain.com (mailto:sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com) or call her on +44 (0) 207 336 6100

About visiongain
Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-business conferences, newsletters, management reports and e-zines focusing on the automotive, chemical, cyber, defence, energy, pharmaceutical, materials and telecoms sectors.

Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.

Contact
Sara Peerun
***@visiongain.com
