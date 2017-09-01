News By Tag
Wearable Fitness Tracker Market Worth $7.3 Billion In 2017
The lead analyst of the report said: "Over the forecast period, the wearable fitness tracker market will register strong growth. Visiongain forecasts that between 2017 and 2022, the established wearable fitness tracker market will see growth due to new products coming to the market, and the need for more effective and smart wearable devices."
The 130+ page report contains 120+ tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the wearable fitness tracker market. Visiongain provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the 3 leading wearable fitness tracker submarkets, namely By Product (Smart Watch, Smart Band (Wristband), Smart Shoe, Smart Shirt/Jacket, Headband (Smart Cap), Others), by Product Classification (Wristwear, Headwear, Legwear, Torso Wear, Others), and by Components (Display, Processor, Memory Chip, Power Management Components, Networking Components, User Interface Components, Sensors, Mechanical Components, Others).
The 130+ page report offers market forecasts for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (Middle East and Africa). North America is also broken down by U.S., Canada, Mexico, Others (rest of region), Europe is broken down by U.K., Germany, France, Others (rest of region), and Asia-Pacific is broken down by China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Others (rest of region). Rest of the world is broken down into Middle East, and Africa. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 10companies leading the field in wearable fitness trackers.
The Wearable Fitness Tracker Market Forecast 2017-2022: By Product (Smart Watch, Smart Band (Wristband), Smart Shoe, Smart Shirt/Jacket, Headband (Smart Cap), Others), by Product Classification (Wristwear, Headwear, Legwear, Torso Wear, Others), by Components (Display, Processor, Memory Chip, Power Management Components, Networking Components, User Interface Components, Sensors, Mechanical Components, Others), and by Geography (Regions and Key Countries) report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the wearable fitness tracker market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the wearable fitness tracker industry.
