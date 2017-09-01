 
Winner of SInv17 Innovative Climate Finance Tool Competition announced today

 
 
NEW YORK - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Climate Action is honoured to announce today the winner of the SInv17 Innovative Climate Finance Tool competition is Climetrics, the world's first climate impact rating for investment funds, developed by CDP.

Last June, ahead of its Sustainable Investment Forum, Climate Action launched the call for submissions for innovative climate finance instruments, as part of its new competition. The competition aims at encouraging the newest and most innovative tools to develop, and to help raising awareness about new solutions to scale up sustainable investment.

After receiving numerous and high-quality submissions, six finalists were selected. The finalists were: Beyond Ratings, with CLAIM (Climate Liabilities Assessment Integrated Methodology), CDP, which submitted Climetrics, ClearlySo, thanks to their online platform ClearlySo ATLAS,Kaiserwetter Energy Asset Management GmbH, for their digital tool – called ARISTOTELES, Nexus for Development, which submitted The Pioneer Facility and UN Environment, which launched the Sustainable Finance Facilities.

The judging panel was composed of high-level experts, who will also be speaking at the Forum on 19 September:

·         Eric Usher, Head, UNEP Finance Initiative

·         Rina Kupferschmid-Rojas, Head of Sustainable Finance, UBS & Society

·         Marcene Broadwater, Global Head, Climate Strategy and Business Development, International Finance Corporation

All three judges were impressed by the submissions, and expressed high interest in the six final submissions. Marks were given to all submissions by the judges and Climetrics was designated as the winner of the competition. ClearlySO ATLAS came as a close second.

Paul Dickinson, Executive Chair at CDP said: "We are delighted that CDP's latest innovation has been recognized by this award. Climetrics is the missing link between investors and investment funds; the first way for any market participant to judge funds' climate impact and vote with their money on climate change. Our transition to a sustainable economy needs critical shifts in financial capital, and Climetrics will move the needle by arming investors with the information needed to unlock investments at the scale required."

Nick Henry, Chief Executive Officer of Climate Action said: "We were honoured to receive so many submissions for the new SInv competition and impressed by their quality. I would like to congratulate CDP on the launch of their new platform, which has huge potential going forward."

Representatives from CDP will also present Climetrics at the Sustainable Investment Forum during a five-minute presentation, on 19 September in New York, as part of their prize as a winner. To join them in New York, hear more about the tool and get the chance to meet the creators of Climetrics, register your place here (http://www.sustainableinvestmentforum.org/register)!

End
Source:Climate Action
Email:***@climateactionprogramme.org
