411 Locals Appoints Emanuel Oncu As Its Affiliate Division Manager

LAS VEGAS - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- 411 Locals, an internet advertising agency, is pleased to announce it has appointed Emanuel Oncu as its Affiliate Division Manager. Oncu will be responsible for creating and building relationships with new sales affiliate partners, managing existing affiliate partner call centers and providing ongoing sales support, training and coaching to existing affiliate partners.

Some of our sales affiliate partners have surpassed the $1 million mark in payouts from 411 Locals," said Roumen Todorov, Co-Founder of 411 Locals. "I believe "Emanuel's sales leadership experience, support and coaching will help more of our affiliates reach their sales potential."

Oncu has previously served in several director and sales management roles throughout his 17-year sales career at companies such as Snapdocs.com in San Francisco, Freedom Mortgage in Irvine and LendingTree.com in Irvine, all in California.

About 411 Locals:

Established in 2007, 411 Locals is an Internet Advertising Agency specializing in local search engine optimization (SEO), web design and online marketing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses throughout the United States. With its corporate headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada and more than 50,000 client businesses in a variety of industries, 411 Locals is one of the fastest-growing, most successful online marketing companies in the world. 411 Locals is a Google All-Star Partner, an elite group of top-performing Partners, and employees hold 69 individual Google certifications. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For further information, visit http://www.411locals.com/

