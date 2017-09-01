News By Tag
Ayurvedic Treatment for Diseases from Jiva Ayurveda - An Ayurvedic Consultation for Any Diseases
Jiva Ayurveda has been providing their patients the authentic and customized Ayurvedic treatments and medicines for all kinds of diseases be it common, chronic or even lifestyle-related disorders. Jiva Ayurveda has the treatment and medicine for all kind of diseases.
Jiva Ayurveda was founded with the mission to 'bring Ayurveda to every home'. Jiva Ayurveda's objective was to make people happy and healthy through authentic Ayurvedic treatment and consultation for any disease that the patients could avail from the comfort of their home. Jiva Ayurveda provides an effective treatment to the growing ailments and disorders such as diabetes, arthritis, asthma, obesity, hypertension, spondylitis, piles, skin problems, sexual disorders, etc. which are affecting the global community today but they do not have an effective treatment available in modern medicine.
Jiva Ayurveda has taken this step towards ayurvedic treatment for any kind of ailment so that people can get back to their roots and opt for a treatment that is effective and does not have side effects. The Jiva Medical & Research Centre, is a very unique concept in the world. It was established in the year 1998 as a center for telephonic health consultation. But today, Jiva has more than 400 Ayurvedic doctors and support professionals who have provided effective consultations to more than one million patients till date across 1800 cities and towns in India.
Jiva Ayurveda's clinics and its Panchakarma centers are a step towards the future of Ayurvedic treatment in India. Their modern centers of wellness offer personalized consultations and are also well equipped to provide a various Ayurvedic treatments that would help people stay healthy and also seek an effective cure against any kind of diseases. To konw more visit https://www.jiva.com/
