 
News By Tag
* Dalma Mall
* Kids Activities
* Abu Dhabi
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dubai
  Abu Dhabi
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321


Kids Arts Corner at Dalma Mall

 
DUBAI, UAE - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- KIDS ARTS CORNERat DALMA MALL

Event: Dalma Mall Kids Arts Corner

Location: Dalma Mall

Date: Friday 8 September 2017

Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00pm

Visit Dalma Mall's Kids Arts Corner and enjoy fun and educational activities to boost your children's creativity, imagination, fine motor skills, concentration, as well and enhance their logical thinking, mid-line crossing, and confidence.

On Friday 8 September 2017, your kids can enjoy Sand Art/Noodle Art, Foam Art/puzzles, Magic Nuudles, Glitter Tattoos, Styrofoam wall decoration, Noodle Photo Frame Crafts, Face Mask Decoration, in addition to Tissue Paper Dot Art, Key Chain Bottle Decoration, Sun Catcher Craft, Coloring and Painting as well as Bottle Cap Necklaces, Candle Dipping and Biscuit Decoration.

Do not miss the fun at Dalma Mall Kids Arts Corner.

Dalma Mall continues to offer an engaging lifestyle filled with excitement through its summer initiatives. In July, Dalma Mall hosted Bollywood Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma for a special event where thousands of fans cheered their stars.

Numerous activations were held throughout the season. In Ramadan, the mall rolled out a 50-day 'Shop & Drive' promotion, with a unique digital draw awarding 2 Nissan Patrol Cars, Kids Extravaganza encompassed Eid-Ul-Fitr, ADSS Mega Raffle, Power Rangers Mega Force, 7-day non-ticketed Tom & Jerry Show and Cheese Maze.

Recently, Dalma Mall was awarded longest greetings card mosaic made in history.

For more information, visit www.dalmamall.ae
End
Source:VOKALZ
Email:***@vokalz.com
Posted By:***@vokalz.com Email Verified
Tags:Dalma Mall, Kids Activities, Abu Dhabi
Industry:Retail
Location:Dubai - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR & Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share