Hoolock Consulting launches The Equation of Sales
Trust x Needs x Value = Successful Selling
Before buying anything, the buyer has to trust that the product can do as it claims. In business to business sales, this mostly means trusting the sales person. No business buys something that they do not believe that they need. Buyers can derive value in many different ways from a solution but they must derive some value, a return on their investment.
Based on over 20 years of experience of selling high end technology solutions, the equation is a simple way of defining any sales opportunity. No sale can happen without all three factors being present and it is the role of the sales person to ensure that they are.
Hoolock Consulting works with technology and engineering companies to provide sales consultancy and training focussed on these three elements. The training is built around the sales process and details the work that is required to build trust, find the need and determine the value for each customer. All consulting and training is tailored to the specific needs of clients and the products and services that they provide.
"We are really excited to launch our new look sales consulting and training programme. We have worked hard to develop an understanding of the needs of our clients and think that this summarises our offering in a unique way." Said Tim Gibbons, Managing Director of Hoolock Consulting.
For more information on the Equation of Sales and how it can help companies to improve their sales efficiency, please visit www.hoolock-
Contact
Tim Gibbons
07766024602
***@hoolock-
