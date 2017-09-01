News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Loway Joins AstriCon 2017 Orlando as Official Sponsor
Loway will present the new call center management software lineup at the annual Asterisk Open Source Conference and Exhibition.
Celebrating its 14th year, AstriCon remains the longest-running conference devoted to Asterisk, the most widely used open source communications platform in the world. AstriCon brings together the world's open source enthusiasts – from code developers and Asterisk integrators, to service providers and enterprise IT professionals – who all share an interest in Asterisk.
"We are enthusiastic to attend for the sixth year the most relevant event in the world of open source communications platforms," said Lorenzo Emilitri, founder of Loway. "This will be for our developers the best opportunity to show present state of the new evolved call center management lineup."
Meet Loway engineers team at booth number 20, where developers will guide you through the new features of the call-center solutions family and introduce you to the release 17.06 of QueueMetrics.
The QueueMetrics suite collects Asterisk PBX data generating real time and historical reports for over 180 metrics, covering the four key categories of call center management: Reporting, Supervisor page, Agent page and Quality assessment.
Release 17.06 introduces several new features such as a professional "Wallboard editor" that lets you create personalized wallboards to get real time overview of the state of the call center, a DirectAMI mode that makes any interaction with the PBX snappier, richer configuration editors and several new reports for supervisors.
For more information about QueueMetrics visit the official website at https://www.queuemetrics.com/
Contact
Loway
***@loway.ch
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse