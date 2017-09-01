 
Loway Joins AstriCon 2017 Orlando as Official Sponsor

Loway will present the new call center management software lineup at the annual Asterisk Open Source Conference and Exhibition.
 
 
STABIO, Switzerland - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Loway, worldwide leading provider of solutions for call-centers, announced today that it has signed on to become official Sponsor of AstriCon, held October 3-5, 2017, at Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate.

Celebrating its 14th year, AstriCon remains the longest-running conference devoted to Asterisk, the most widely used open source communications platform in the world. AstriCon brings together the world's open source enthusiasts – from code developers and Asterisk integrators, to service providers and enterprise IT professionals – who all share an interest in Asterisk.

"We are enthusiastic to attend for the sixth year the most relevant event in the world of open source communications platforms," said Lorenzo Emilitri, founder of Loway. "This will be for our developers the best opportunity to show present state of the new evolved call center management lineup."

Meet Loway engineers team at booth number 20, where developers will guide you through the new features of the call-center solutions family and introduce you to the release 17.06 of QueueMetrics.

The QueueMetrics suite collects Asterisk PBX data generating real time and historical reports for over 180 metrics, covering the four key categories of call center management: Reporting, Supervisor page, Agent page and Quality assessment.

Release 17.06 introduces several new features such as a professional "Wallboard editor" that lets you create personalized wallboards to get real time overview of the state of the call center, a DirectAMI mode that makes any interaction with the PBX snappier, richer configuration editors and several new reports for supervisors.

For more information about QueueMetrics visit the official website at https://www.queuemetrics.com/astricon.jsp

