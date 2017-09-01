News By Tag
Oneaccountingsoftware.com Discusses How Small Business Accounting Software can be a Game Changer
Oneaccountingsoftware.com, a web portal, known for its high-end online accounting software. The features of the comprehensive solution, intuitive UI, etc. makes it a must-have for small businesses.
Sound accounting records are paramount for a business's well-being. It can be achieved with the help of an intuitive and robust software solution like One Accounting. It has been playing an inevitable role in helping global entrepreneurs to grow their business at a fast pace.
Ms. Meena, the spokesperson of oneaccountingsoftware.com, states that "Small businesses must keep the accounting data accurate and up-to-date to meet the compliance requirements of the local authorities as well as to keep constant tabs on their financial health. Automation of processes such as invoicing, inventory management, accounts reconciliation, etc. is necessary as it allows the business owners to save their precious time and cost to a greater extent. "
There are multiple responsibilities on the shoulder of a business owner. One must pay full focus on things that give him a competitive edge in the business. Things like innovation, timely delivery, support of customer care, quality of core services, etc. must be taken good care of. The business owner cannot waste his valuable time in number crunching job. That is where the importance of online accounting software like oneaccountingsoftware.com come in. It makes the job of accounting easy, hassle-free and impulsive.
One Accounting software is second to none when it comes to the range of features it offers. Unlike other traditional accounting software, it is online, fast, dynamic and highly advanced. The software allows the users to handle the accounting tasks with matchless control and adaptability. oneaccountingsoftware.com facilitates a robust platform to the businesses to manage their A to Z accounting related activities. With all these features, this software has globally been acclaimed to be one of the best accounting software for small business.
Below are the features of One Accounting Software which empower an accountant to perform his duties with more efficiency.
• GST-Ready Accounting software
• Online Invoicing enhances the sale & purchase Management
• Streamline the inventory with automated feature
• Reconcile any Business accounts (including bank accounts)
• Budget planning and forecast
• Dashboard to get real time results
• Reports Management
• Customer & Vendor list Management
• Recurring Transaction Management
• Creation of multiple roles & manage multiple users
• Multi-currency Management
Besides these accounting related functions, the One Accounting software boasts of following features
• Since it is a ready-to use software, No installation of extra hardware or tool is required. Access it using internet browser.
• 24*7 data availability & accessibility (role-based restricted access)
• The data are accessible beyond the office premises. One can access it from anywhere using the device with an internet connection.
• The software is compatible with any OS such as Windows, Apple Mac, etc.
• Data are stored in secured web server protected with security measures like encryption.
• Customer care support is excellent. Executives are readily available to assist the clients via phone, email and live chat.
"Online accounting software empowers your accountant to manage the financial aspects of your business from the tip of their fingers. Fast and intuitive financial information of your business lets you know how well your business is performing? It enables you to take the informed and sound decision based on that insight. Switching to oneaccountingsoftware.com is the best way to transform your business and succeed in this competitive market," she concluded.
About Oneaccountingsoftware.com
Oneaccountingsoftware.com is a web-based accounting software catering mainly to the small and medium businesses across the industries. It is counted to be one of the competitive online accounting software in the market. The entire technical team of oneaccountingsoftware.com has reinvented and simplified the accounting concept through cutting-edge technology by working with experienced entrepreneurs, accountants, etc.
Contact Info
SBS Consulting Pte Ltd
Visit: http://www.oneaccountingsoftware.com/
High Street Centre,
#17-02, 1 North Bridge Road,
179094 - Singapore
Phone: +65-6536 0036
Email: info@sbsgroup.com.sg
Media Contact
SBS Consulting Pte Ltd
+65 65360036
***@sbsgroup.com.sg
