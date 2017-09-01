 
S-cubed sees continued growth in 2017 and welcomes new employees

Regulatory Affairs, Biometrics, Qlik and Statistics have all seen significant growth over the last quarter and our new hires reflect our expansion.
 
 
OXFORD, England - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- S-cubed has seen continual growth across all areas of the organisation, in the last quarter and accordingly has been recruiting additional staff to support our growing business. The unique working environment in our offices, both in Denmark and the UK, offers an unrivalled opportunity to engage with a variety of clients and on a range of exciting projects. S-cubed will be heading into the final quarter of the year with 70 staff across all its offices.

We are pleased to welcome the following member of staff to S-cubed Limited, based in our new offices in Boston House, Oxford, UK:

·      Harriet Cowling joins the Regulatory Affairs team as Associate Director. She has more than 10 years industry experience, recently focusing on large scale programme management of regulatory outsourcing and divestment/acquisition activities, but with a broad range of regulatory project management in CMC, preclinical, clinical and general RA specialisms across EU, US and ROW markets. Harriet has a PhD from the University of Birmingham in Biomaterials andBiomimetics.

We have two new members of staff who have joined S-cubed Biometrics, in our offices at Milton Park, Oxford, UK:

·       Lesley Williams joins S-cubed Biometrics as a Senior Data Manager. Lesley has over 18 years' experience in the pharmaceutical and CRO industry, where she has worked with a large variety of database and EDC systems (including Rave® and InForm®). Lesley has extensive practical experience and expertise in the set up and coordination of data management activities across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lesley leads, coordinates and performs data management activities for a number of our client studies.

·      Susan Bell joins S-cubed Biometrics as a Senior Statistician. Susan brings with her a wealth of experience in pharmaceutical and CRO companies, most recently from Boehringer Ingelheim. Susan has over 15 years' experience and has worked across phases II to IV in a variety of therapeutic areas, and has co-authored a number of publications. Susan leads, coordinates and performs statistics and SAS programming for a number of our client studies.

In our Copenhagen Office, three new members of staff have joined the team:

·       Marius Liepins joins the Qlik team as a contractor. Maris will be working to support the Qlik team as they develop new projects for a range of customers.

·       Birthe Lykke Thomsen joins as a statistician. Birthe has experience as a Biostatistician from Lundbeck and the Danish Cancer Society (Institute of Cancer Epidemiology). Birthe is also a part-time teacher in the Section of Biostatistics at the University of Copenhagen, which she will continue alongside her work at S-cubed.

·       Jakub Lemiszewski joins S-cubed as a Ruby on Rails Developer to support the work on the Glandon Suite as part of A3 Informatics. Jakub grew up in Italy and relocated to Denmark to gain his Master's Degree in Web Development and Multimedia Design.

S-cubed continues to recruit for staff in a range of roles and positions. If you would like to know more, please refer to the information on our website for positions in Denmark and the UK: http://www.s-cubed-global.com/career/ Alternatively, we welcome CVs that can be uploaded directly to our website.

