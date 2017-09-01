News By Tag
Mandawa Haveli Announces 40% Discount on All Room Tariffs
The rooms of this hotel in Mandawa are quite classy and are perfect embodiment of the lavish life witnessed by the Royals of Shekhawati in the past. To preserve the feel of traditional Rajasthan, all the rooms are named artistically as Sudarshan Suites, Nilesh, Dwarkesh, Rasesh, Gwala, and Gopika etc. All these names are either the synonyms of the name of Lord Krishna or are named after things and people that were part of the Almighty's life.
General capacity of all rooms is 3 to 4 people and all these rooms are studded with eminent features like king-size or queen-size bed, city or courtyard view etc. Some of the rooms such as Rasesh come with free room service, Wi-Fi connectivity etc. for luxurious and comfortable stay.
Gopika room is perfect for a small family of four people. It comes with two double beds. The patrons staying in this room get to enjoy free breakfast, room service, Wi-Fi and magnificent view of Haveli.
Additional services available for the patrons of this hotel in Mandawa include Laundry, Massage Room, Conference room, garden cafe, rooftop restaurant, carom room etc. Thus, this hotel is ideal choice for corporate get-togethers and group outings too. As a part of activities available, the patrons can book for Camel Cart and Donkey Cart rides too, to get a close glimpse of town life before going to outskirts where lovely sunset view is waiting for them to absorb the goodness and serenity of nature.
During the stay in Mandawa Haveli, the guests can enjoy local cuisine and can witness the live action happening in kitchen at Rasoi Restaurant. They can learn recipes in addition to digging into scrumptious meals.
Mandawa Haveli is a heritage hotel where guests and their comforts come before everything else. Its world class hospitality and classiest of services are making tourists come to this hotel in Mandawa in large numbers every year.
To know more about this hotel, place your enquiries at:
Ph no: Tel: 91-8890841088 I +91-1592-223088/
Website: http://www.hotelmandawahaveli.com
Dinesh Dhabhai
***@hotelmandawahaveli.com
