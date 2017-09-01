 
Are You Getting The Best Of Your Money's Worth With Omega 3 Supplements?

 
 
SINGAPORE - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Fish oil supplements are all the rage these days. Fish oil comes from the tissues of cold-water, fatty fish. Fish oil is a concentrated source of omega-3 fats. It can be obtained from fish themselves or from a fish oil supplement. As more people are aware of the health benefits of Omega-3 fatty acids, the popularity of the fish oil supplements increases. The two crucial Omega-3 fatty acids are EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid). Omega-3 brain benefits are derived mostly from DHA and to a lesser degree EPA. As such Omega-3 plays a rather important for proper brain development in children.

Omega-3 fatty acids help in maintaining our mental faculties as well as physical health too. This is why health experts from all around the world advocate the supplementation of Omega-3s to our own diets. It would be wise for pregnant ladies to have enough DHA inside their diet for their baby's sake. Whether you're a health enthusiast or simply a person who simply lives a wholesome lifestyle, omega-3s can definitely contribute in ways.

There are many brands to choose from to take as fish oil supplements for omega-3 fatty acids. Unfortunately, many of these fish oil in singapore really don't contain critical levels of the required DHA. Before going out to buy a fish oil supplement, it is advisable to do some background research so that you may make much better informed choices. There are a number of brands that are best avoided.

Some of the fish oil supplements are byproduct of fish harvesting. Manufacturers of these products claim that they are just utilizing something which would otherwise be discarded. However, these sources of omega-3s do not produce the exact same quality of oil. There is a difference with regard to purity, freshness and in concern of the health benefits you may expect to see. Hence, you need to be mindful of the brand you are buying.

With a wide selection of Omega-3 supplements are available on the Singapore market, it makes tracking down of quality fish oil quite tedious. Buying from a reputable distributor or retailer such as JR Life Sciences - https://www.jrlife.com.sg - ensure that you get high quality legitimate supplements of renowned brands conveniently.

It's also important to know that although other foods such as flaxseeds and grass-fed beef contain omega-3 fats, those omega-3s are ALA and not EPA/DHA like what's found in fish oil. There are far more health benefits in fish oil (EPA/DHA) than flax oil (ALA) for most people.
Click to Share