BlazeClan expands footprint in Australia and New Zealand

-- BlazeClan is growing! Today, BlazeClan, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier APN Consulting Partner (https://aws.amazon.com/partners/premier/), and Managed Service Partner (https://aws.amazon.com/partners/managed-service/) announced it is expanding its footprint in Australia and New Zealand by opening its first office in Sydney.In line with its vision to become world's leading customer centric Cloud Consulting Company, BlazeClan's Australia & New Zealand operations will support the company's growth across the region and increase its ability to help businesses unleash the power of Cloud and delight their end customers.The Sydney office will join BlazeClan's Singapore, Malaysia, and India offices as the fourth in the APAC region and will be company's seventh office globally."Australia and New Zealand are important parts of the world for BlazeClan as we are determined in aiding digital transformation for our customers around the world and with this expansion; our commitment strengthens and grows multi-fold. We have appointed Amit () to take charge of our Australian operations" –Says"The launch of our Australia operations signals BlazeClan's global reach and is poised to support the businesses as they strongly embrace cloud based solutions. We have noticed an increasing demand for Cloud services in the local market and our offerings and capabilities are ready to support this increasing Cloud adoption. We will be investing in talent, creating jobs and also leveraging our existing capabilities across the globe to service this market." – SaysBlazeClan's customer presence is growing steadily –· Approximately 40% of the customers are international.· The customer base spans across a broad set of vertical markets including Media and entertainment, and Banking, financial services, and insurance industries.· With AWS APN Premier Partner and Managed Services Partner status, BlazeClan has attained Big Data and DevOps competencies.· Amazon Partner Network (APN) has recognized BlazeClan with Customer Obsession 2014 and 15 at AWS Re:Invent 2014, 2015, Partner of the Year 2015 – ASEAN at AWS Summit Singapore 2016 and Consulting Partner of the year – India 2017 at AWS Summit Mumbai 2017."Our focus in Australia will be on growing relationships with customers and strengthen our partner ecosystem across Asia Pacific", concludes, said; "It's exciting to see BlazeClan entering the ANZ market to help customers from a wide range of industries take advantage of the significant benefits of the Cloud to help reduce the costs of managing IT, but more importantly become more agile and go global. BlazeClan are a fantastic addition to the AWS partner ecosystem in Australian and New Zealand".BlazeClan is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner company, providing cloud consulting and managed services. An organization that is born in the cloud, it has an international presence with offices across the ASEAN region (Malaysia and Singapore), Europe (Belgium), U.S.A. and Canada, along with a strong sales presence and primary delivery centre in India.BlazeClan caters to a growing number of clients, with a focus on high-scale start-ups, independent software vendors (ISVs) and enterprises. It offers services of cloud advisory migration and deployment, and product development, as well as managed services and big data and analytics. Clients receive the benefits of agility to business, reduced cost of operation, decreased time to market and the scalability of enterprise workloads. The organization works with numerous clients including Fraser & Neave, Domino's, Mondelez International, Astro International, Viacom 18, Cox & Kings, and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).