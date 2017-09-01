News By Tag
Global Cooling Fan Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021) – Daedal Research
The Global Cooling Fan Market report also provides a detailed analysis of global IT products and server cooling fan market by value, volume and market share by segment.
Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global cooling fan market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.
The global cooling fan market is dominated by only 7-8 key players capturing more than one-fourth of the market share globally. Ebm-papst, Delta Electronics, Sunonwealth and Nidec Corporation are top four major players of the global cooling fan market whose company profiling has been done in the report. This segment of the report summarizes business overview, financial overview and the business strategies adopted by respective companies.
Company Coverage
ebm-papst
Delta Electronics
Sunonwealth
Nidec Corporation
Executive Summary
Cooling fan is a device which is primarily used in dissipation of heat from almost all electronic devices which require some types of heat management modules in order to keep the temperature under control for their efficient performance. These fans are one of the most critical parts of the heat management system especially in PCs, servers and automobile industry. Cooling fans are the most effective, economical, and reliable way to ventilate heated air out of devices.
Now days cooling fans are used in almost all major industries but the major end-users of the product are: IT/sever, automobile, home appliance, and industrial. The equipments used in these industries generate a considerable amount of heat which is capable of damaging machinery. Therefore, the use of a cooling fan is vital for protecting the optimal functioning and the life of machinery. A wide variety of cooling fans such as axial fans, centrifugal fans etc. are available according to the specifications of different industries.
The global cooling fan market has shown upward trends over the past few years and is expected to grow further at a rapid pace in the forecasted period i.e. 2017 to 2021. The global cooling fan market is expected to grow on the back of rising industrial PC market, growing IoT devices demand, increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), rising home appliance industry etc. Yet the growth of the market is restrained by some factors such as barriers to entry, critical designing of cooling fans and requirement of highly skilled labors.
List of Figures:
Figure 1: The Heat Conduction Dissipation Process
Figure 2: Types of Cooling Fan on the basis of End-Applications
Figure 3: Types of Personal Computers/Systems Cooling Fan
Figure 4: Types of Automobile Cooling Fan
Figure 5: Global Heat Management Market by Value; 2010-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 6: Global Heat Management Market by Value; 2017-2021E (US$ Billion)
Figure 7: Global Heat Management Market by Segment; 2016
Figure 8: Global Cooling Fan Market by Value; 2016-2021E (US$ Billion)
Figure 9: Global Cooling Fan Market Share by End-Applications;
Figure 10: Global IT Products and Severs Cooling Fan Market by Value; 2016-2021E (US$ Billion)
Figure 11: Global IT Products and Severs Cooling Fan Market by Segment; 2016
Figure 12: Global IT Products and Server Cooling Fan Market by Volume; 2010-2016 (Million Units)
Figure 13: Global IT Products and Server Cooling Fan Market by Volume; 2017-2021E (Million Units)
Figure 14: Global Desktop Cooling Fan Market by Volume; 2010-2016 (Million Units)
Figure 15: Global Desktop Cooling Fan Market by Volume; 2017-2021E (Million Units)
Figure 16: Global NB Cooling Fan Market by Volume; 2010-2016 (Million Units)
Figure 17: Global NB Cooling Fan Market by Volume; 2017-2021E (Million Units)
Figure 18: Global Server Cooling Fan Market by Volume; 2010-2016 (Million Units)
Figure 19: Global Server Cooling Fan Market by Volume; 2017-2021E (Million Units)
Figure 20: Global Industrial PC Market; 2013-2018E (US$ Billion)
Figure 21: Global IoT Device Demand; 2016-2021E (Billion Units)
Figure 22: Global Consumption Value of Household Appliances; 2013-2017 (US$ Billion)
Figure 23: Global Electric Vehicle Productions;
Figure 24: Global Gaming PC Shipments; 2014-2018E (Thousand Units)
Figure 25: Global ADAS Market by Value; 2016-2021E (US$ Billion)
Figure 26: Global Cooling Fan Market Share by Players; 2016
Figure 27: ebm-papst Revenue; 2015-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 28: ebm-papst Revenue by Segments; 2016
Figure 29: ebm-papst Revenue by Geography; 2016
Figure 30: Delta Electronics Revenue; 2012-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 31: Delta Electronics Revenue by Segments; 2016
Figure 32: Delta Electronics Revenue by Geography; 2016
Figure 33: Sunonwealth Revenue; 2014-2017E (US$ Million)
Figure 34: Sunonwealth Revenue by Application;
Figure 35: Nidec Corporation Net Sales; 2012-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 36: Nidec Corporation Net Sales by Segments; 2016
Figure 37: Nidec Corporation Net Sales by Geography; 2016
Table 1: Global Cooling Fan Market Players by Financial Comparison
