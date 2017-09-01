News By Tag
CAAFD On Path to Highlight Next Set of Emerging Rockstar Designers at the Spring/Summer 2018 Coll
As part of the I'mpossible Challenge program, CAAFD is bringing in and turning over the spotlight to this masterclass set of designers. The I'mpossible Challenge is all about changing impossible to possibilities, empowering and bringing focus to young emerging and promising fashion designers who stand above the rest, and CAAFD believes that you cannot find a more fitting group of designers to represent the I'mpossible Challenge.
Fesvedy is a brand composed of the designer Marita Mamuchashvili and artist Kakha Beri. This fashion brand may only date back three years, but it has developed a truly unique style that is distinctive of British Columbia but with very ethnic and original designs that can only come from Georgia. Contemporary shapes and colors pump innovation through the collections, and this designer and artist together plan to bring their Georgian-laced culture to New York City.
Frances Jerard designs with women in mind at all times and her trans-seasonal collection will blow away all expectations. Her feminine style is brimming with bright floral designs and intricate lace trims adorn her pieces in the pursuit of spreading womanhood all over the runway.
Mikelsen and its designer Mike Seneriches create designs to be timeless, chic, and simply elegant. This emerging fashion designer is best known for his "Mikelsen" woman. She is beautiful, strong, and stylish. Seneriches mixes femininity and edge in his modern "Me-nimal" collection. The look is defined by peplum styles laced with golden hues, and this sleek collection will have boundless grace at New York Fashion Week as it effortlessly floats across the stage.
Samantha Leibowitz' versatile and art-inspired collections will grace Fashion Week with a bold, independent, and adventurous style. This collection will promote an eventful and exciting lifestyle, while remaining down to earth. That is where her philosophy comes from; it is everlasting designs from dusk until day.
iFashion Network is an online portal for everything new and groundbreaking in fashion. It is a global fashion hub, providing articles on designers, events, menswear, women's wear, shopping, trends, and all the behind the scenes info you could ever want, delivered by unique personalities who know the fashion world inside and out. iFashion Network also boasts several industry leading original fashion-focused internet television shows. More information can be found at:http://www.ifashionnetwork.com
Council of Aspiring American Fashion Designers, [CAAFD] is a non-profit organization founded through a collaborative effort by a few key pioneers in the fashion industry with the ambitious goal of promoting designers who aspire to expand their brand awareness and do business in the United States. CAAFD educates, promotes and empowers aspiring designers and fashion professionals in gaining a foothold in the fashion business, giving them every opportunity to become the renowned designer they yearn to be. More information can be found at: http://www.caafd.org
BFDPR is one of the fastest growing strategic communications agencies that specialize in the art of public relations. By providing services in all areas of public relations counseling, BFDPR guides clients from conception to completion. The driven Public Relations team proactively pitches your brand to the media, getting you the attention you deserve as well as making your publics aware of the benefits that come from associating with your brand.
For further information about this event & schedules etc please visitwww.ifashionnetwork.com orwww.CAAFD.org. For press inquiries and or for further information, please contact pr@bfdpr.com. For press inquiries, call +1 212-300-3827
