Redefining the Bespoke Product Industry
The bespoke industry in the UK is alive and booming. CM Brand is currently redefining the industry by ensuring uniqueness and quality to aim towards success.
With CM Brand's mastery of bespoke in the UK, they have developed a process aiming for uniqueness and success, which starts with design and development. If you have an idea that you would like to explore, the team will provide solutions to promote your brand. CM Brand has a team full of product experts in design and merchandise.
It's momentous when you see your ideas turned into a product that you can see, touch and hold. CM Brand appreciates that sampling is an integral part of the process. If it's aligned with your liking, CM Brand then mass produces the bespoke products.
But, it doesn't end there, as CM Brand will manage distribution of your bespoke products across the UK and the globe if required. This tried and tested process has emerged thanks to the boom in procurement of promotion specific bespoke merchandise and event collateral.
The important thing to take note of is the connection of designers and manufacturers, which flows smoothly from conception to manufacturing, ensuring high quality and excellence in all products made.
Using this process, CM Brand have a proven track record with well known brands. They have produced the Madonna Bags for the artist's 'Rebel Heart World Tour'. The task was to create 16,000 Non-Woven Polypropylene document bags, which were used to house merchandise for the shows' VIP guests.
With only 6 weeks to execute, CM Brand utilised efficiency to get the client's approval in every step of the process. Once the go ahead was given, they proceeded in mass producing the bags and sealed it with the iconic Madonna branding.
Aside from this, CM Brand also specialise in other services such as the supply of a huge range of branded products with many branding methods. They also produce bespoke and a stock range of bags and packaging which are proven vehicles for great brand exposure.
