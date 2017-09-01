News By Tag
Fesvedy, a Highly Regarded Rising Georgian Designer Brand is Set to Debut the Spring/Summer 2018 Col
Marita Mamuchashvili was born in Georgia on February 12th, 1988 and later attended the Tbilisi State Academy of Fine Arts where she received her Master's Degree in Fashion Design in 2013. Her work has been featured in such fashion locales as Georgia, Malta, Armenia, England, and Canada. After gaining a glowing reputation from both Vancouver Fashion Week and Vancouver Eco Fashion Week at an exhibition of Art World Expo, Marita along with the artist Kakha Beri are beyond ready to debut their brand to an American audience. This designer's creations take inspiration from aristocratic apparels in the medieval period of Georgia, making for truly one-of-a-kind modern pieces.
The titular brand name "Fesvedy" was selected to signify garments with quality and character. It also reflects the collaboration of an artist and a fashion designer. This fashion brand may only date back three years, but it has developed a truly unique style that is distinctive of British Columbia but with very ethnic and original designs that can only come from Georgia. Contemporary shapes and colors pump innovation through the collections, and this designer and artist together plan to bring their Georgian-laced culture to New York City this weekend. Fesvedy's main goal is to bring deeply cultured designs all over the world, especially into the fashion capital of the world, New York City. The future for Fesvedy shall be bright like their vibrant color palette of turquoise and peach hues.
