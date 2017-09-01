News By Tag
Online Photo frame customization and order app launched by CustomSoft
CustomSoft has lunched successfully one of the high demand software to customized and order photo frames
By this consideration, CustomSoft developed beautiful software for its users that allows frame customization. User needs to register into the system and after registration user can select the frames and customized it as per desired color combination. Before confirmation user can see photo preview.
User can save and also shared on social media sites
Features of Online Photo Frame Customization and order app-
• Easy registration
• Custom Frame Builder
• Payment Gateway
• Image upload
• Comment and Feedback
• Social media sites integrated
• Compatible with all devices
Ronald said , "Online Photo frame customization and order app launched by CustomSoft is simply wonderful. User friendly and amazing framing."
CustomSoft a leaning Software Development organization in India having expertise in customized software development for international clients from U.S.A, U.K. Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and so on..
CustomSoft has successfully deployed multiple projects in PHP, Android, Iphone, Delphi and other latest technologies.
CustomSoft has dedicated team of developers to continual support. CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services.
To know more about CustomSoft visit- www.custom-soft.com
Or send your requirements in info@custom-
