Pre-teen author Prisha Jain publishes her book 'The Dead Revived' with Notion Press

-- Twelve-year old Prisha Jain has published her debut literary work 'The Dead Revived' with Notion Press, India's fastest growing self-publishing company.The story of the book is a combination of fiction and uncertainty which revolves around its protagonist Susan, who leads a simple life. She encounters unexpected circumstances on the bridge of London where the ground beneath her shakes as she takes notice of the chaos and mayhem surrounding her. The situation worsens when a spirit whisks her away to an unknown world filled with mythical creatures and gifted humans.However, these are the least of her concerns, as there is something much darker lurking in the invisible world. Susan is destined to a future far more terrifying than this bizarre experience. The twists and turns of the tale will make one wonder whether she will be able to fight and come back to her previous lifestyle or spend her entire life in this darkness. The nerve- racking story of Susan in an unknown world is sure to keep readers on the edge.The book is written by a budding pre-teen author Prisha Jain, born in 2005. Prisha is a voracious reader and loves to read fiction books. Her favourite mythical creature is a vampire and amusingly enough, she claims to be one too. Besides reading and writing, she also enjoys dancing, making new friends and aspires to be an author in the future. Her book 'The Dead Revived' allows the readers to take a glimpse into her secret imaginary world.Speaking about the same, young author Prisha Jain said, "It's been an exceptional journey writing this book. I have been an insatiable reader of fiction for as long as I can remember and have always wanted to write my own story. My book 'The Dead Revived' is the story of my imaginative world. I hope readers across all age groups will like the journey of Susan and would relate to her. I would also like to thank everyone who helped in writing and publishing the book. ''