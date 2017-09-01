News By Tag
Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2016-2026
Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing to Witness 16% Annual Growth, predicts Roots Analysis.
Kashish Goel, the principal analyst, said, "Gene therapies have emerged as a promising treatment option for various diseases, primarily the ones that currently have no cure. Over the last few decades, various viral and non-viral vectors have been developed and optimized for carrying therapeutic genes into target cells. Currently, the most popular viral vectors that are used for gene therapies are those based on adenovirus, retrovirus, AAV and lentivirus vectors. Similarly, among non-viral gene delivery tools, plasmid DNA has emerged as the preferred choice among gene therapy developers."
The report presents an elaborate compilation of research, analysis and opinions on several key aspects of the market. Among other things, it offers the following:
• An analysis of the current status of the market with respect to key players (both industry and academia), along with information on manufacturing facilities, scale of operations, the type of vectors manufactured at each site and the purpose of production.
• Elaborate profiles of key players that have commercial scale manufacturing capabilities.
• A discussion on the key enablers of the market and the various associated challenges.
• Future market potential segmented by the type of vector.
The opinions and insights discussed in this report were influenced by discussions conducted with industry experts. An illustrative list of players involved in this domain include:
• Aldevron
• BioReliance
• Brammer Bio
• Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult
• Cobra Biologics
• Eurogentec
• FinVector
• Lonza
• MassBiologics
• MolMed
• Oxford BioMedica
• Richter-Helm
• Spark Therapeutics
• uniQure
• ViGene Biosciences
The full list of over 140 companies is available in the main report, which is likely to benefit organizations involved in the development of gene therapies. Pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, contract manufacturing organizations and non-profit organizations are involved in the production of these vectors. Driven by technological advances, these organizations have introduced proprietary platforms to overcome challenges posed by conventional technologies. In fact, many players have made heavy investments in pursuit of greater share in the overall market.
