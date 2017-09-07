Affordable Tag Heuer Carrera Watches For Men

Being a Swiss luxury watch maker, TAG Heuer produce watches that are not only precise but also comfortable. So, it can be understood that the brand makes timepieces with the use of high-end materials that make them costly.

-- TAG Heuer Carrera is to be the DNA of the brand, and it is true. The collection was initiated by Jack Heuer, who himself designed the watches which are still the best ones of the brand.The name "Carrera" is taken from the "Carrera Panamericana Rally" of the 50's. It is the earliest chronograph with a pure and functional dial pattern sporting a wide dial exposure and a 1/5of a second scale on the edge.Indian watch buyers search for watches that are effective as well as affordable, but Swiss watch brands like TAG Heuer produce watches that are bang on merit and also luxurious. For making their watches accurate and comfortable they apply high-end substance, so naturally their prices become high. But, to relieve the buyers, the brand has some "Carrera" watches that are within the reach of the people in the country.For the readers' sake, examples of some TAG Heuer Carrera watches are given here with their prices.The TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre 5 WAR201C.FC6266 has a price of Rs.193, 450. It is a modest watch with day date display feature. It's dashing figure is reminiscent to that of a valiant male. The powerful black dial and straps contribute to make the piece a contemporary one. The flexible leather strap suits the wrists of the performing men.Another one is the TAG Heuer Carrera WAR201E.BA0723 watch is priced at Rs.178, 850 in India. This men's watch has an appealing design and sizzling outlook that makes himspotted. The hands and time-markers are applied in silver so that the piece remains connected at the heart of the wearers. On the blue dial, there is a day date counter that shows both the day and date of a month. Stainless steel is treated to make the strap and case of this timepiece.With a price-tag of Rs.193, 450; the TAG Heuer Carrera WAR201D.FC6291 dresses the stylish men with brilliance. Its brown leather strap is a flexible one that can suit on every type of wrist easily. The white lacquered dial of this amazing timepiece brings out a pure fragrance that heals the mind of a man. The 41mm case of this well-garnished watch is treated with steel so that it remains solid.All the mentioned watches are available at The Prime-Luxury Watch Boutiques.The Prime Watches, largest retailer of watches in India has over 25 years of experience of watch selling. It is associated with Swiss watch brands like Omega, Rado, Tissot, TAG Heuer and much more. Their watch outlets are present in cities like Mumbai, Jaipur and Kolkata. The well-furnished outlets of the brand create craze among wearers. Last, but not the least, they give exciting offers to the buyers that no others give.https://www.theprimewatches.com/