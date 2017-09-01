News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Blast Chillers Market Forecast, Trends and Demand Analysis Report 2024
The global blast chiller market reached USD 4.2 billion in 2016 and is predicted to reach USD 6.45 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of approximately 5% in forecast period 2016-2024.
The global blast chiller market reached USD 4.2 billion in 2016 and is predicted to reach USD 6.45 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of approximately 5% in forecast period 2016-2024. Moreover, global blast chillers market share reached more than 20.0% in overall food service equipment market in 2016. Region wise, Asia pacific holds the largest market share of 35% followed by North America which holds the market share of around 27% in 2016. Europe is accounted for 25.0% market share in 2016 due to innovative technologies made by key vendors of global blast chillers market. The demand of blast chillers are increasing rapidly due to increasing number of bakery stores and restaurants all over the world. Since, the food items are in large quantity in hotels and restaurants so they need to be stored for a longer duration to maintain its essence. On the basis of chilling, global blast chillers market is categorized into soft chilling, hard chilling and shock freeze. Shock freeze are mostly used by key vendors as it preserve the food items for middle to longer duration maintaining its sensory characteristics which helps in safeguarding food's taste, weight and also uniformity. Global blast chillers market growth (https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/
Request for TOC@ https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/
Market Segmentation
· On the basis of products
o Roll in and roll-thru blast chillers
o Reach-in blast chillers
o Under counter blast chillers
· On the basis of chilling
o Soft chilling
o Hard chilling
o Shock freeze
o On the basis of end user
· Hotels
· Restaurants
· Bakeries and Ice cream Parlor
· Catering companies
o On the basis of region
· North America (US, Canada)
· Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe)
· Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
· Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
· Rest of the World
"Global Blast Chillers Market Outlook 2024"
It contains detailed overview of the global blast chillers market in terms of market segmentation by product Type, by chilling type, by end user type.
Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter's five force model and SWOT analysis.
This market report also includes provides competitive outlook of some of the major players of the global blast chillers market which includes profiling of companies ofTraulsen, Alto-Shaam, Irinox, Master-Bilt Products, Williams Refrigeration, Able Products, American Panel, Beverage-Air, Friginox, Nor-Lake, Precision Refrigeration, Victory Refrigeration etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments. Overall, the report represents comprehensive synopsis on the global blast chillers market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.
About Goldstein Research
Based in the US, Goldstein Research (https://www.goldsteinresearch.com)
Send us sample request@https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/
Contact for more Info:
Steve Blade
(Global Sales Head)
USA: + 1-646-568-7747
Canada: 1-437-
UK: +44-203-318-
sales@goldsteinresearch.com
www.goldsteinresearch.com
Contact
Goldstein Research
+ 1-646-568-7747
***@goldsteinresearch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse