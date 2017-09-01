News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Rn And Ceo Mona Clayton Continues Journey To Recruit 100,000 Future Nurses
The University of Phoenix Sparks the Momentum for Reaching Future Nurses at the Leadership Impact Awards Ceremony
According to Ms. Clayton, "This award gives me the momentum and drive to continue the dream that I started: to reach 100,000 future nurses, and to impact the nursing community by helping to build future nurses around the world."
Known as "Nurse Mona," Ms. Clayton started with a dream and a plan to enhance the lives of 100,000 future nurses living primarily in underserved communities, and in particular, single mothers. That dream started in 2008 with the development of Nurses Roc 2, a company designed to provide seminars and inspirational tools for nursing students and a book entitled, "Surviving the Journey—As Painlessly as Possible."
Since 2008, there have been many changes during Ms. Clayton's journey. Mona has produced and hosted numerous seminars (the most recent was hosted on the campus of the University of Phoenix-La Palma campus) and workshops with professional guest panelists as well as the launch of The Nurses 2 Rock Pub, which is a community to help mentor, educate, and bring together seasoned professionals and future nurses. Her most ambitious ploy is to attract students globally.
In 2017, Ms. Clayton incorporated the company's alias (The Nurses Pub™.) Since introducing the change on social media, over 1,000 students from across the nation became followers within days.
"From Africa, Asia, the Philippines, and the U.S., nursing is a part of every culture," states Ms. Clayton.
"I want to take nursing to another level of thinking outside of the box— the box that society has placed the nursing profession. And I want to demonstrate that nurses are not just bed makers, but we are an intricate part of the medical profession, not only in the U.S., but across the nation," states Clayton.
A product of South Central Los Angeles and a single parent during nursing school, my most passionate purpose is to tackle the youth and future nurses stemming from underserved communities, minorities, and single mothers. My goal is to reach the 100,000. I am closer than I thought," states Ms. Clayton.
With the continued support of educational institutions like the University of Phoenix, community leaders and other nursing professionals, "Yes We Can!"
The Nurses 2 Rock Pub's mission is to build future nurses by providing a blueprint for success through impactful seminars and books that people love!
###
If you would like more information about this topic or to schedule an interview with Ms. Clayton, please call Eboni, PR Assistant at (562) 537-1646, or email thenursespub@
Website: www.nursemona.com
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/
Promo video: https://www.youtube.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse