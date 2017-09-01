 
News By Tag
* Nurses
* Hospitals
* University Of Phoenix
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321


Rn And Ceo Mona Clayton Continues Journey To Recruit 100,000 Future Nurses

The University of Phoenix Sparks the Momentum for Reaching Future Nurses at the Leadership Impact Awards Ceremony
 
 
headshotmonac
headshotmonac
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Nurses
* Hospitals
* University Of Phoenix

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Mona Clayton, MSN, RN, recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award, gained momentum to continue recruitment of 100,000 future nurses. On August 17, 2017, in Anaheim, CA, Ms. Clayton was awarded the "Distinguished Alumni Award" from the University of Phoenix, which focuses on alumni with an outstanding use of education to excel professionally, provide inspirational leadership to others, and provide service to the community. Ms. Clayton was 1 of 15 recipients of this prestigious award out of over 92,000 alumni.

According to Ms. Clayton, "This award gives me the momentum and drive to continue the dream that I started: to reach 100,000 future nurses, and to impact the nursing community by helping to build future nurses around the world."

Known as "Nurse Mona," Ms. Clayton started with a dream and a plan to enhance the lives of 100,000 future nurses living primarily in underserved communities, and in particular, single mothers. That dream started in 2008 with the development of Nurses Roc 2, a company designed to provide seminars and inspirational tools for nursing students and a book entitled, "Surviving the Journey—As Painlessly as   Possible."

Since 2008, there have been many changes during Ms. Clayton's journey. Mona has produced and hosted numerous seminars (the most recent was hosted on the campus of the University of Phoenix-La Palma campus) and workshops with professional guest panelists as well as the launch of The Nurses 2 Rock Pub, which is a community to help mentor, educate, and bring together seasoned professionals and future nurses. Her most ambitious ploy is to attract students globally.

In 2017, Ms. Clayton incorporated the company's alias (The Nurses Pub™.) Since introducing the change on social media, over 1,000 students from across the nation became followers within days.

"From Africa, Asia, the Philippines, and the U.S., nursing is a part of every culture," states Ms. Clayton.

"I want to take nursing to another level of thinking outside of the box— the box that society has placed the nursing profession. And I want to demonstrate that nurses are not just bed makers, but we are an intricate part of the medical profession, not only in the U.S., but across the nation," states Clayton.

A product of South Central Los Angeles and a single parent during nursing school, my most passionate purpose is to tackle the youth and future nurses stemming from underserved communities, minorities, and single mothers. My goal is to reach the 100,000. I am closer than I thought," states Ms. Clayton.

With the continued support of educational institutions like the University of Phoenix, community leaders and other nursing professionals, "Yes We Can!"

The Nurses 2 Rock Pub's mission is to build future nurses by providing a blueprint for success through impactful seminars and books that people love!

###

If you would like more information about this topic or to schedule an interview with Ms. Clayton, please call Eboni, PR Assistant at (562) 537-1646, or email thenursespub@gmail.com.

Website: www.nursemona.com

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/thenursespub/

Promo video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0FSdJv5WWhs

End
Source:Nurses 2 Rock Pub
Email:***@punchtvstudios.com Email Verified
Tags:Nurses, Hospitals, University Of Phoenix
Industry:Health
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share