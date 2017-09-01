News By Tag
Hair Art & Mobile Salon Demonstrations Expo
Hair Art Haircuts and Mobile Hair Salons will be presented at Big Town Event Center (Dallas/Ft. Worth) along with Halloween Festivities for the Community.
The event is a blend between a Hair Show that features Hair Art (Haircuts with wild and crazy designed hair) and a Car Show that features Mobile Salons (Shuttle buses converted into custom Mobile Barber Shops and Beauty Salons). This show is family friendly and Halloween Themed. This means in the midst of this show being an Expo displaying the latest in Mobile Salons and Hair Art, there will also be many festive Halloween activities like Costume Contests, Trick-or-Treat Candy, a Haunted House, and Scariest Hair Styles!
Thanks to our generous Sponsors: Sam's Club, Mr. Hair Art, Haircuts for the Helpless and Homeless Inc., Business and Money Mgmt, Art of Angels, and many more...
Tickets and more info: https://www.MobileSalonExpo.com
October 21 - 22, 2017
9am to 9pm both days
Prices FREE - $20+
Kids 12 and under FREE
https://www.MobileSalonExpo.com/
Media Contact
Mobile Salon Network
Ronnie Mac
800-406-7711
mrmac@mobilesalonnetwork.com
