 
News By Tag
* Hair
* Salons
* Barbers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321

Hair Art & Mobile Salon Demonstrations Expo

Hair Art Haircuts and Mobile Hair Salons will be presented at Big Town Event Center (Dallas/Ft. Worth) along with Halloween Festivities for the Community.
 
 
Hair Art and Mobile Salon EXPO FLYER
Hair Art and Mobile Salon EXPO FLYER
DALLAS - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Hair Art & Mobile Salon EXPO event is one of many that are scheduled to increase awareness and educate the general public on the Barber & Beauty Industry bringing Mobile Salons to the world and promoting hair enthusiasts of all ages and races to wear Hair Art Designs and Company Logos as a new form of advertising! Mobile Salons equal convenience. Instead of the customer having to go to the Barber Shop or Beauty Salon, now the Mobile Shops and Salons will come to the customers! Hair Art is an innovative method of displaying Company Logos in places other ads can't go.

The event is a blend between a Hair Show that features Hair Art (Haircuts with wild and crazy designed hair) and a Car Show that features Mobile Salons (Shuttle buses converted into custom Mobile Barber Shops and Beauty Salons). This show is family friendly and Halloween Themed. This means in the midst of this show being an Expo displaying the latest in Mobile Salons and Hair Art, there will also be many festive Halloween activities like Costume Contests, Trick-or-Treat Candy, a Haunted House, and Scariest Hair Styles!

Thanks to our generous Sponsors: Sam's Club, Mr. Hair Art, Haircuts for the Helpless and Homeless Inc., Business and Money Mgmt, Art of Angels, and many more...

Tickets and more info: https://www.MobileSalonExpo.com
October 21 - 22, 2017
9am to 9pm both days

Prices FREE - $20+
Kids 12 and under FREE
https://www.MobileSalonExpo.com/e-tickets

Media Contact
Mobile Salon Network
Ronnie Mac
800-406-7711
mrmac@mobilesalonnetwork.com
End
Source:Mobile Salon Network
Email:***@mobilesalonnetwork.com Email Verified
Tags:Hair, Salons, Barbers
Industry:Beauty
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mobile Salon NETWORK, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share