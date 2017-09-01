Hair Art & Mobile Salon Demonstrations Expo

Hair Art Haircuts and Mobile Hair Salons will be presented at Big Town Event Center (Dallas/Ft. Worth) along with Halloween Festivities for the Community.

Hair Art and Mobile Salon EXPO FLYER

Media Contact

Mobile Salon Network

Ronnie Mac

800-406-7711

mrmac@mobilesalonnetwork.com Mobile Salon NetworkRonnie Mac800-406-7711

End

-- The Hair Art & Mobile Salon EXPO event is one of many that are scheduled to increase awareness and educate the general public on the Barber & Beauty Industry bringing Mobile Salons to the world and promoting hair enthusiasts of all ages and races to wear Hair Art Designs and Company Logos as a new form of advertising!Mobile Salons equal convenience. Instead of the customer having to go to the Barber Shop or Beauty Salon, now the Mobile Shops and Salons will come to the customers! Hair Art is an innovative method of displaying Company Logos in places other ads can't go.The event is a blend between a Hair Show that features Hair Art (Haircuts with wild and crazy designed hair) and a Car Show that features Mobile Salons (Shuttle buses converted into custom Mobile Barber Shops and Beauty Salons). This show is family friendly and Halloween Themed. This means in the midst of this show being an Expo displaying the latest in Mobile Salons and Hair Art, there will also be many festive Halloween activities like Costume Contests, Trick-or-Treat Candy, a Haunted House, and Scariest Hair Styles!Thanks to our generous Sponsors: Sam's Club, Mr. Hair Art, Haircuts for the Helpless and Homeless Inc., Business and Money Mgmt, Art of Angels, and many more...