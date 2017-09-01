News By Tag
GET's Dain Schult, Announces Another INFLUENTIA Contribution to GET – MYUSIC
GET CEO, Dain Schult, stated, "We are overwhelmed by all the creative ideas INFLUENTIA is already crafting for GET. This is already exceeding anything we had imagined that might be possible. MYUSIC has the potential to be a revenue stream source all by itself as well as integrating with a variety of GET's music formats, promotions and syndication. All of this brings another level of freshness and not the same "old school" approach by a bunch of talking "old heads" – something truly exciting and innovating.
"MYUSIC, as a social network among other things, will be centered on independent artists, allowing local artists to interact within their local community to engage their local audience and interact with local businesses that will help them perform, play their music and more.
"This platform, that will be created, will allow users to buy and sell their music on MYUSIC and will give the sellers (the musicians and groups) 80% of the revenue obtained on their music sales.
"MYUSIC can also be utilized at the local level and will serve as a community music platform in rural markets. This website will allow for social interaction, dating and other similar tools to be implemented in rural markets where users are underserved by existing social networks.
"While MYUSIC will be first and foremost a website, it will be broken down into different sections. One component with be selling music by artists who don't care to be a part of the traditional music industry which is having serious difficulties these days. Another part will allow for a business linkup section for musicians looking for new or additional members to their bands or for new positions themselves. The third part will be a compendium of online music training lessons for several different instruments offered to the public. All of this in one place under one roof that connects to everything else GET will be doing.
"It will become another marketing and programming element for GET's Terrestrial and Internet Radio stations and MYUSIC can provide yet another tie to GET's stations with local communities, listeners and musicians.
"I guess it's like what David Letterman always used to say about there being no 'OFF' switch on genius with what is coming out of INFLUENTIA. This is an ambitious project and it will need to be fit carefully into everything we're planning to do in the future. It's such a great concept it was something we wanted to go ahead and at least get started on. We've been able to locate several website domain names that the company has already tied down. There will be more news in the future when we unveil the domain name we finally settle upon for MYUSIC.
"When you step back and look at MYUSIC along with the music formats GET will be presenting along with the news, sports, gameshows, and other radio elements along with the wireless, energy generation products and Internet services such as website and app development, we believe we're crafting GET into exactly what we said we would it would be – multidimensional media."
For more information about MYUSIC you can contact Dain Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.
http://www.getglobalentertainmenttechnology.com (Link to GET's corporate website)
http://www.dainschult.com (Link to information and background on Dain L. Schult)
