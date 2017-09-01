Sunshine Burgers Unveils New Look and Serves Up Delicious, Plant Based Burgers at Expo East

Visit Sunshine Burgers and sample great tasting, whole foods, plant-based, organic veggie burgers, including the new Spicy Tuscan flavor, at Natural Products Expo East, September 14-16, Booth #211, Baltimore Convention Center, Baltimore, MD.

-- Plant-based, Certified Organic veggie burger maker Sunshine Burgers is pleased to announce the unveiling of its refreshed logo, brand and packaging at the upcoming Natural Products Expo East in Baltimore, MD, September 14-16, 2017. Expo East is among the world's largest natural and organic products trade expositions, drawing more than 25,000 visitors annually."The motivation behind the new look was to create packaging that quickly informs today's discerning consumer and also conveys the transparency of our plant-based, whole food, organic veggie burgers. We also wanted our label to further stand out in the frozen meat alternatives section," said Cole Jones, General Manager of Sunshine Burger & Specialty Food Company, maker of Sunshine Burgers. "The new look includes a simplified logo with an easier font for instant recognition and the addition of the company's founding date, "Since 1983," to reflect the legacy of the brand," he added.Other notable packaging updates include more call outs on the front panel including "No Added Sugar" and "Baked Not Fried" that highlight healthy attributes, in addition to the USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified seals. The side panel showcases the products as being organic, gluten free, naturally cholesterol free, and made without soy, wheat, corn, dairy, eggs tree nuts or peanuts.For nearly 35 years, Sunshine Burgers have provided a great-tasting, nutritious option for individuals and families seeking more plant-based foods in their diet. Unlike many other veggie burger brands that are highly processed, Sunshine Burgers are simply made from whole food, plant-based, Certified Organic ingredients, the number of which you can just about count on one hand."We are committed to serving health-conscious consumers with delicious, wholesome, veggie burgers, and have always gone above and beyond typical veggie burger expectations,"said Cole Jones. "In fact, Sunshine Burgers have as much protein and more fiber than many of today's popular meat bars," he added.Sunshine Burgers offers seven distinctive flavors, some of which will be served up hot at Expo East.● Spicy Tuscan - new flavor debuting at Expo East!● Garden Herb● Black Bean● Barbecue● Falafel● Shitake Mushroom● Quarter Pound OriginalSunshine Burgers are available nationwide through leading natural and organic food grocers and distributors including KeHe and UNFI. To find a store location near you visit www.sunshineburger.com. For wholesale inquiries, contact info@sunshineburger.com.Since 1983, Sunshine Burgers® has been dedicated to offering you delicious, whole food, plant-based burgers made with Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients. Our burgers are gluten free, naturally cholesterol free and made without wheat, soy, corn, oats, dairy, eggs, tree nuts and peanuts. Sunshine Burgers are perfect for anyone seeking more plant-based options. Visit www.sunshineburger.com for dozens of recipe ideas and for more information.