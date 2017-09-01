Country(s)
CEO Coaching International Announces Launch of Entrepreneur Coaching Focused YouTube Channel
"More and more Entrepreneurs and CEOs are using YouTube as a search engine – hoping for guides to answer any questions they may have," commented Mark Moses, CEO and founder of CEO Coaching International. "Recognizing this shift in business leader behavior, CEO Coaching International has developed video content specifically for CEOs and Entrepreneurs."
YouTube has become the second most popular search engine, after Google. CEO Coaching International is able to provide guidance and content for growth-focused entrepreneurs wherever they are, and in whatever format they prefer.
YouTube users will be able to subscribe to the content, focused around the 4 Make Big Happen questions, at the CEO Coaching International channel. Subscribers will also have access to downloadable worksheets.
