Digging Deep for Rainforest Rescue

The conservation and reforestation work of Rainforest Rescue in the Daintree has received a $2510.90 boost thanks to the support of the Daintree Discovery Centre (DDC) and its many visitors.

Contact

Tanya Snelling

***@srategicpr.com.au Tanya Snelling

End

-- This year's contribution included $827.95 donated by the public at the Centre in the 2016-17 financial year. This amount was matched by the Centre and boosted by a further $855 raised through sales of reusable take-away Cassowary rainforest cups.Rainforest Rescue is a conservation charity, set up in 1988 to protect rainforests through buying threatened properties, restoring damaged and fragmented habitat through reforestation, conserving biodiversity and cultural heritage of rainforest and learning, sharing and raising awareness of the forest.Daintree Discovery Centre general manager Brian Arnold said it had worked in partnership with Rainforest Rescue in recent years through not only fundraising, but also all-important seed collecting and tree planting."The only way we can increase cassowary numbers is by creating more habitat and, in turn, food. Our partnership with Rainforest Rescue ensures the survival not only of the rainforest but also its animals, especially the cassowary," Mr Arnold said.Mr Arnold said in addition to the contribution made through the sale off the reusable take-away Cassowary rainforest cups, the Centre had added Cassowary Poo! to its product offering."We are really excited to offer this new product, which not only draws attention to the cassowary and its importance to the Daintree Rainforest, but is also a fun, tasty jelly bean treat."It will be a great promotional tool to lift the profile of the Centre and its role as a leader in sustainable tourism."Mr Arnold said he hoped Cassowary Poo! would one day be offered at other retail outlets throughout the region where the cassowary lives."We would also love to see this product on an airline that has direct access to the people/tourists who choose to holiday in Queensland and are looking to make the Daintree one of the key places they want to visit."Rainforest Rescue chief executive officer Julian Gray was delighted with this year's financial boost by a local business and visitors from the region and throughout the world who appreciated their rainforest experience."We greatly appreciate the strong support of the Daintree Discovery Centre in engaging its visitors to help support the conservation of the internationally unique Daintree rainforest,"Mr Gray said."It's very important for tourism businesses to support the long-term conservation and enhancement of this fragile and threatened environment."In addition to financial support, we appreciate the contribution Daintree Discovery Centre makes in collecting seeds for Rainforest Rescue's Native Nursery, which powers our reforestation work."The nursery is located in the Daintree National Park on land owned by the Queensland Department of Environment and Natural Resources. Rainforest Rescue's nursery manager oversees a committed group of volunteers who help raise, on average, 20,000 plants comprised of more than 200 species a year.The nursery propagates and grows all the rainforest trees for Rainforest Rescue's Daintree lowland revegetation projects, and the efforts of other Daintree landholders. All of the seeds are collected from the Daintree lowland rainforest between the Daintree River and Cape Tribulation and the trees are planted in this area.Prior to 2010 the nursery was managed for many years by the Daintree Cassowary Care Group, a volunteer community organisation.The Daintree Discovery Centre showcases the oldest rainforest on the planet in a sustainable and environmentally sensitive manner, and works to preserve the fragile eco system through scientific research, revegetation programs and other carbon reduction initiatives.For interview requests, please contact:Tanya SnellingStrategic PR0417 202 663