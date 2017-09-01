News By Tag
Several Improvements Made in the Latest Version of SuperGIS Desktop 10
After improving several features in 3D spatial data display and map tiles, the latest update of SuperGIS Desktop is released and waits you to experience.
An update version of SuperGIS Desktop 10 has been released recently. In this update, the overall performance of the software is greatly improved. Besides, to provide a more excellent user experience, several optimizations are made in the existing features. Firstly, functions related to 3D Globe are adjusted so that users can smoothly adjust the appearance of layers and browse through them. Cache Generator is upgraded, too. When generating tiles, users can utilize the spatial filter to minimize the generating time as well as the file size. Also, there's an improvement of layer reading and writing inside the map tiles. When generating map tiles, each layer is displayed by the title of the layer instead of numbers for better recognition. Still, other progress is made on the commonly used feature-image rectification. In this version, users can more smoothly select and check the control points, even when there are many of them.
Supergeo will keep updating all SuperGIS software and launching new features for better user experience. If you don't want to miss any news of product development, welcome to follow Supergeo on Facebook or Twitter!
About Supergeo
Supergeo Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of GIS software and solutions.
Supergeo develops desktop, mobile, and server GIS software, which can efficiently help users to collect, manage, and publish spatial data in one single platform.
