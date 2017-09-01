News By Tag
Russian trade in goods with North Korea in Q2 2017
The Report on Russia's foreign trade in goods with North Korea in the second quarter of 2017: exports, imports, products, dynamics.
Russia's exports to North Korea in the 2nd quarter of 2017 totaled $27,902,255, up 67.10% ($11,204,135)
Russia's imports from North Korea in the 2nd quarter of 2017 were $1,431,529, down 3.45% ($51,145) from the 2nd quarter of 2016.
Russia's trade surplus with North Korea in the 2nd quarter of 2017 was $26,470,726, a 73.97% increase ($11,255,280)
North Korea was Russia's 112th largest trading partner in the 2nd quarter of 2017 (up from 113th in the 2nd quarter of 2016), accounting for 0.0210% of Russia's total trade (up from 0.0167% in the 2nd quarter of 2016).
North Korea was Russia's 96th largest export market in the 2nd quarter of 2017 (up from 97th in the 2nd quarter of 2016), accounting for 0.0332% of Russia's total exports (up from 0.0251% in the 2nd quarter of 2016).
North Korea was Russia's 122nd largest supplier in the 2nd quarter of 2017 (up from 123rd in the 2nd quarter of 2016), accounting for 0.0026% of Russia's total imports (down from 0.0035% in the 2nd quarter of 2016).
