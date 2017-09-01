 
News By Tag
* Russia
* Trade
* North Korea
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Reports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Moscow
  Moscow
  Russian Federation
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321

Russian trade in goods with North Korea in Q2 2017

The Report on Russia's foreign trade in goods with North Korea in the second quarter of 2017: exports, imports, products, dynamics.
 
 
Russia’s Trade with North Korea
Russia’s Trade with North Korea
MOSCOW, Russian Federation - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- In the 2nd quarter of 2017, Russia's trade with North Korea totaled $29,333,784, up 61.34% ($11,152,990) from the 2nd quarter of 2016.

Russia's exports to North Korea in the 2nd quarter of 2017 totaled $27,902,255, up 67.10% ($11,204,135) from the 2nd quarter of 2016.

Russia's imports from North Korea in the 2nd quarter of 2017 were $1,431,529, down 3.45% ($51,145) from the 2nd quarter of 2016.

Russia's trade surplus with North Korea in the 2nd quarter of 2017 was $26,470,726, a 73.97% increase ($11,255,280) over the 2nd quarter of 2016.

North Korea was Russia's 112th largest trading partner in the 2nd quarter of 2017 (up from 113th in the 2nd quarter of 2016), accounting for 0.0210% of Russia's total trade (up from 0.0167% in the 2nd quarter of 2016).

North Korea was Russia's 96th largest export market in the 2nd quarter of 2017 (up from 97th in the 2nd quarter of 2016), accounting for 0.0332% of Russia's total exports (up from 0.0251% in the 2nd quarter of 2016).

North Korea was Russia's 122nd largest supplier in the 2nd quarter of 2017 (up from 123rd in the 2nd quarter of 2016), accounting for 0.0026% of Russia's total imports (down from 0.0035% in the 2nd quarter of 2016).

The full report is available here: http://en.russian-trade.com/reports-and-reviews/2017-08/r...
End
Source:
Email:***@russian-trade.com Email Verified
Tags:Russia, Trade, North Korea
Industry:Reports
Location:Moscow - Moscow - Russian Federation
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Russian Foreign Trade PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share